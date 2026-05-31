Toy Story 5’s Director Debunked Taylor Swift Having An End Credits Song. Swifties Aren't Convinced

As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are allegedly planning to get married this summer, it makes all the sense in the world that the pop singer would take a break from releasing music for a while. Then again, this is Taylor Swift we’re talking about. She always seems to be writing and recording music. And the latest theory about what’s next for her has to do with Toy Story 5, and the rumor mill is really starting to heat up (even though the director debunked part of it).

What Toy Story 5's Director Said About The Taylor Swift Theories

Back in May, Swifties started to talk about Taylor Swift possibly being on the Toy Story 5 soundtrack when a countdown briefly appeared on her website with a background of blue skies and white fluffy clouds just like Andy’s room. Then, fans looked at her recent wardrobe and noticed she’s been wearing the colors associated with the Toy Story movies recently.

Once the rumor really started to spread around, Khoslaa asked co-director/writer Andrew Stanton and his fellow filmmakers about what’s going on with Taylor Swift. Here’s what he said:

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We'd never seen it before, and it surprised us. We'd be freakin' honored. The sad truth is we watched the movie being mixed last week, and the song on the end of that was not Taylor Swift.

While many took this as a debunking of the Taylor Swift/Toy Story 5 theories, tons of Swifties held tight to the possibilities, with the interviewer commenting on her own video, “He never said a song won't be in the middle …” Did Stanton use the interview to derail fans, or are they really just clowning about more Swift music?

Then, Pixar Got Fans Going Even More

Since then, a billboard for Toy Story 5 with simply “TS” on the poster and the same clouds in the background appeared. Pixar even posted it with an animation of Jessie the Cowgirl dancing on it and the caption “She’s making those moves up as she goes!” Check it out:

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Since the caption is definitely a reference to Swift’s song “Shake It Off,” the evidence for a Taylor Swift collaboration in this 2026 movie release is starting to look a lot more possible. Check out some of the comments:

“WHAT THE ACTUAL SWIFTIENESS IS GOING AWN” - @francisdominiic

“TAYLOR SWIFT? ☁️💙” - @leoealisson

“It’s a Toy Story, baby just say yes!!❤️” - @kristarose143

“jessie those dance moves are pretty ENCHANTED 💜” - @emilynels8

“Life of a Showgirl? More like Life of a Cowgirl 🤠” - @zachpincince

So, despite the debunking, Swifties are still convinced that Swift is involved with this movie.

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Toy Story 5 already has quite a few big celebrity names as is. Conan O’Brien has a hilarious potty training toy character, and Bad Bunny is playing Pizza With Sunglasses alongside the movie’s usual suspects. And yes, Tom Hanks is playing Woody again, even though the director told us they initially wrote the movie without the cowboy. So, it seems totally possible that one of the world's biggest pop stars has written an original song for this film that could play anywhere other than the end credits.

We’ll officially find out when Toy Story 5 hits theaters on June 19.