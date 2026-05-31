Toy Story 5’s Director Debunked Taylor Swift Having An End Credits Song. Swifties Aren't Convinced
Someone turn on "Cowboy Like Me"!
As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are allegedly planning to get married this summer, it makes all the sense in the world that the pop singer would take a break from releasing music for a while. Then again, this is Taylor Swift we’re talking about. She always seems to be writing and recording music. And the latest theory about what’s next for her has to do with Toy Story 5, and the rumor mill is really starting to heat up (even though the director debunked part of it).
What Toy Story 5's Director Said About The Taylor Swift Theories
Back in May, Swifties started to talk about Taylor Swift possibly being on the Toy Story 5 soundtrack when a countdown briefly appeared on her website with a background of blue skies and white fluffy clouds just like Andy’s room. Then, fans looked at her recent wardrobe and noticed she’s been wearing the colors associated with the Toy Story movies recently.
Once the rumor really started to spread around, Khoslaa asked co-director/writer Andrew Stanton and his fellow filmmakers about what’s going on with Taylor Swift. Here’s what he said:
While many took this as a debunking of the Taylor Swift/Toy Story 5 theories, tons of Swifties held tight to the possibilities, with the interviewer commenting on her own video, “He never said a song won't be in the middle …” Did Stanton use the interview to derail fans, or are they really just clowning about more Swift music?
Then, Pixar Got Fans Going Even More
Since then, a billboard for Toy Story 5 with simply “TS” on the poster and the same clouds in the background appeared. Pixar even posted it with an animation of Jessie the Cowgirl dancing on it and the caption “She’s making those moves up as she goes!” Check it out:
A post shared by Pixar (@pixar)
A photo posted by on
Since the caption is definitely a reference to Swift’s song “Shake It Off,” the evidence for a Taylor Swift collaboration in this 2026 movie release is starting to look a lot more possible. Check out some of the comments:
- “WHAT THE ACTUAL SWIFTIENESS IS GOING AWN” - @francisdominiic
- “TAYLOR SWIFT? ☁️💙” - @leoealisson
- “It’s a Toy Story, baby just say yes!!❤️” - @kristarose143
- “jessie those dance moves are pretty ENCHANTED 💜” - @emilynels8
- “Life of a Showgirl? More like Life of a Cowgirl 🤠” - @zachpincince
So, despite the debunking, Swifties are still convinced that Swift is involved with this movie.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Toy Story 5 already has quite a few big celebrity names as is. Conan O’Brien has a hilarious potty training toy character, and Bad Bunny is playing Pizza With Sunglasses alongside the movie’s usual suspects. And yes, Tom Hanks is playing Woody again, even though the director told us they initially wrote the movie without the cowboy. So, it seems totally possible that one of the world's biggest pop stars has written an original song for this film that could play anywhere other than the end credits.
We’ll officially find out when Toy Story 5 hits theaters on June 19.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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