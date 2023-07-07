Is Jennifer Lawrence Going To Be In The Hunger Games Prequel Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes? People Have Been Asking

If you’re a Hunger Games fan curious about how Panem’s President Snow became the dialogical ruler we knew him as, a prequel film will be coming your way with all of the answers. We already know that Francis Lawrence will be returning to the franchise as the director for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes , but will the original film’s lead Jennifer Lawrence find a way to appear in the upcoming movie? The Katniss Everdeen actress has got the answer.

It’s only natural that when we think of a new Hunger Games movie our minds go back to Jennifer Lawrence. Her stellar performance is worth celebrating as she played “The Girl on Fire” who had the emotional weight of Panem falling on her shoulders. In an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Oscar-winning actress directly answered the question that’s still on our minds: will she appear in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes? You can hear her answer in the Twitter video down below.

Jennifer Lawrence reacts to the rumors that she'll appear in the Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/SXnZAPEjS7June 27, 2023 See more

Jennifer Lawrence Debunks Rumors About Being In The Hunger Games Prequel

Her answer was straightforward and simple, JLaw will not be appearing in the prequel. While playing the role of Katniss’ grandmother wouldn’t exactly have Jennifer Lawrence as an old woman since the prequel is set over six decades before the events of The Hunger Games, I can understand why that part wouldn’t be tempting to her.

It’s safe to say the Kentucky-born actress has debunked the rumors of her having any part in the 2023 movie release . As soon as Mockingjay: Part 2 came out, Jennifer Lawrence said she wanted no part in a Hunger Games prequel since it was too soon to think about. I don’t blame her cause it’s like running a marathon with someone reminding you that you have another race coming up. You're just waiting for a moment to catch your breath.

Plus, it appears the Silver Linings Playbook actress has come a long way from The Hunger Games and X-Men franchises. She recently starred in the drama The Causeway (which is available with an Apple TV+ subscription) as well as the raunchy R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings. As we’ve already seen what she can do in action franchises, it looks like she’s ready to explore other genres. At the same time, it doesn’t mean Lawrence doesn’t have sage words of advice for the prequel actors with her wish being for them to have fun and not worry about a thing.

How Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Fits In With The Original Films

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes takes place 64 years before the events of the first Hunger Games movie where Lucy Baird is selected to compete as the District 12 tribute in the 10th Annual Hunger Games, and she is trained by 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow.

This movie should provide audiences with information as to how this villainous president became the monster he was by the time he met Katniss. This prequel film will be different from the original films in that we see a different Snow than we’re used to. Francis Lawrence described the character as “a survivor, a loyal friend, a cutthroat, a kid quick to fall in love, and a young man ambitious to his core.”

While it may have been possible for us to see the grandmother of Lawrence's character in the movie, because that would track with the timeline, we'll be following the prequel’s new protagonist, Lucy . Compared to Katniss she’s more outgoing and puts more effort into making an impression on the public. Also, while Lucy is selected for one of the first Hunger Games, our other well-known District 12 tribute competed in the 74th installment of them.

Jennifer Lawrence’s time in The Hunger Games movies may be over as it’s time for Rachel Zegler to battle it out in the arena as Lucy. Be prepared to discover the origins of Panem’s most wicked leader as The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes hits theaters on November 17.