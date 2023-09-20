The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes Trailer Reveals New Way It's Tying Back To Jennifer Lawrence’s Hunger Games

The Hunger Games franchise has been entertaining audiences for years now, starting with the novels and extending to the highly successful film franchise. Panem will once again be back on the big screen for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (see what we know here), which serves as a prequel to the main series. And the new trailer revealed another way it's tying to Jennifer Lawrence's set of movies. Let's break it all down.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set during the 10th version of the titular games. We'll meet a young Coriolanus Snow, revealing how he became the tyrannical figure we know from the main series. The new trailer above shows more of the story we'll get in the prequel, as well as another connection to the J Law movies. Specifically, through the use of the song "The Hanging Tree" which Lawrence originally sang in the films (becoming a recording artist on the radio in the process).

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Indeed, this new trailer is set to "The Hanging Tree", hammering down the connection between Hunger Games and its upcoming prequel. In the movie we'll learn more about the systems set in place to oppress the denizens of Panem, and how the titular games change in order to accomplish that. And the events of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will directly influence the events of Katniss Everdeen's journey.

Unfortunately we don't actually hear Jennifer Lawrence in this new trailer for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Another vocalist is singing "The Hanging Tree" in an even more moody take on the track. That song helps to set the stage, on top of new footage which shows the chaos of the 10th Annual Games. As a reminder, you can listen to the original song below:

Aside from any music choices, there will be a few other direct connections to Hunger Games in the prequel. In addition to Snow, we'll also meet another member of the Flickerman family as the host of the games, played by actor Jason Schwartzman. Euphoria breakout star Hunter Schafer is also playing Tigris Snow, who we eventually meet in the final book/movie. All of these characters are featured in this new trailer, which should help increase anticipation for Songbirds and Snakes.

There are still a ton of questions about The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which will no doubt be answered once the movie finally hits theaters in November. Some fans are hoping Jennifer Lawrence actually cameos in the movie as Katniss, but that seems unlikely given the timeline of the franchise. Luckily our wait is nearly over.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes hits theaters on November 17th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your net movie experience.