How To Watch The Oscars 2025 Online And Stream 97th Academy Awards For Free And From Anywhere

The culmination of awards season is here. The A-list power players from 2024’s most acclaimed films – including Emilia Pérez, The Brutalist, Conclave and Wicked – are sprinting down to the Dolby Theatre to find out who’s obtained the industry’s highest accolades – and who’s going home empty handed. Presented by first-time host Conan O’Brien, expect the unexpected as we explain below how to watch the Oscars 2025 online and for free wherever you are.

Fans of the cinematic arts, strap yourself in for a night of glamor, killer gags, prizes and surprises! Emmy-winning comedian O’Brien takes over presenting duties from Jimmy Kimmel, emceeing Hollywood’s most prestigious event as the industry celebrates the best movies from 2024. The former Saturday Night Live alum has promised to bring some much-needed livewire energy to proceedings, teasing that he’s not above “wrestling a giant cobra, for the first time, on stage” to keep everybody on their toes. “Anything can happen,” he commented. That goes double for our nominees, with this awards season already offering up a few curveballs.

Crime musical Emilia Pérez leads the Academy Awards nominations with thirteen nods across twenty-three categories. But there’s no clear front-runner for the top prize. Brady Corbet’s epic The Brutalist took Best Motion Picture – Drama at the Golden Globes, while Sean Baker’s Anora won big at the Critics’ Choice and Independent Spirit Awards. Either one could pip Jacques Audiard’s genre-defying entry to win Best Picture. And controversial comments by Karla Sofía Gascón, the film’s lead actress, certainly won’t have improved the film’s odds.

Demi Moore fans will be hoping for a triumphant conclusion to her fairytale “Demissance” after she wowed audiences in her comeback film, horror satire The Substance. She’s given heaps of humbled acceptance speeches as a result. However, as Mickey Madison’s surprise BAFTA for Anora proves, the Best Actress prize is far from assured. And let’s not rule out Fernanda Torres’ towering performance in I’m Still Here, who took home the Best Actress – Drama accolade at the Golden Globes.

More predicable is that Kieran Culkin will triumph in the Best Supporting Actor category. We’ll eat our hat if the A Real Pain star doesn’t beat his Succession co-star Jeremy Strong to the prize, adding an Academy Award to his already bulging trophy cabinet after an incredibly successful awards season.

Before the red carpet is stowed away again, settle in for a thrilling evening of Hollywood stars, spectacular live performances (including American rapper Doja Cat), and award surprises aplenty.

Read on as we explain in our guide how to watch 2025 Oscars online – live on ABC and Hulu in the US and free from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the Oscars 2025 online free in the UK

Jonathan Ross will guide UK film fans through cinema’s most anticipated awards ceremony. Those across the pond can watch the Oscars 2025 on ITV1 or on ITVX for free. Late night viewing, the awards themselves start at midnight going into Monday, March 3 at 12am GMT (though pre-show coverage begins at 10:30pm GMT on Sunday, March 2).

ITV1 is a free-to-air channel in the UK, though it requires a TV licence to watch live. However, you don't need one to watch catch-up TV, which you can do so via ITVX, ITV's on-demand streaming platform.

Sign up is free for an ITVX account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. EC1N 2AE).

Traveling abroad? If you want to watch the Oscars 2025 but are away from your home country, purchasing a VPN will let you stream your favorite shows from anywhere.

How to watch the Oscars 2025 from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch 2025 Oscars online for free just as you would at home.

While services like ITVX block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, Brits overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access ITVX from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch the Oscars 2025 as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including ITVX. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for ITVX, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for the 2025 Oscars, head to ITVX.

How to watch the Oscars 2025 online in the US

Those in the US can watch the Oscars 2025 awards ceremony live from Sunday, March 2 at 7pm ET / 4pm PT on ABC, preceded slightly earlier by exciting red carpet coverage.

As explained below, there are also multiple ways to stream the show live on ABC or with a subscription to Hulu:

Sling TV is the most affordable cord cutting option. For ABC you'll need its Blue package, which usually costs $50.99 a month for 46 channels. One of the best Sling TV deals available right now, though, is its 50% saving on the first month, meaning you'll pay just $25.50.

FuboTV is the most comprehensive cable-replacement with over 200 channels. Not only does it provide ABC so that you can watch the Oscars 2025 ceremony live as it airs, but also FOX, ESPN, NBC, FX, MTV and Bravo. It's currently available from a very reasonable $59.99 for your first month ($84.99 thereafter), and that’s only after you’ve enjoyed its FREE FuboTV trial deal.

Alternatively, it’s easy to stream the 2025 Oscars via Hulu. You don’t even need to splash out for the Hulu with Live TV package (although it does come with an initial 3-day free trial). For the first time, the 97th Academy Awards will be available to stream live with a standard Hulu package. That’s $9.99 a month, but new subscribers are entitled to the plan’s 30-day free trial.

And if want more bang for your buck? You could explore the Disney Plus bundle options which offer a variety of plans.

Traveling outside of the US? Watch the 2025 Oscars from anywhere with the help of a quality VPN.

How to watch the 2025 Oscars free online in Canada

The stars are out tonight for Hollywood’s biggest night, and those in Canada can watch the 2025 Oscars live on CTV from Sunday, March 2 at 7pm ET / 4pm ET, at the same time as its US broadcast. You can also stream the awards show via the CTV.ca website.

Out of the country? Download a VPN and watch the Oscars 2025 from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the Oscars 2025 in Australia

Australian film fans can tune into the Oscars 2025 awards ceremony on Monday, March 3, with coverage beginning from 11am AEDT live on Channel 7. Alternatively, watch live online or on-demand with 7Plus. It’s utterly free to use for those living Down Under too. Just register for an account and start streaming!

If you’re traveling outside of Australia, you’ll find 7plus inaccessible due to geo-blocks. The solution? You can simply sign up for a VPN and stream as if back at home.

2025 Academy Award Nominations

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Directing

Sean Baker – Anora

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

James Mangold – A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison – Anora

Demi Moore – The Substance

Fernanda Torres – I'm Still Here

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov – Anora

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Felicity Jones – The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anora – Sean Baker

The Brutalist – Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold

A Real Pain – Jesse Eisenberg

September 5 – Moritz Binder and Tim Fehlbaum

The Substance – Coralie Fargeat

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

A Complete Unknown – James Mangold and Jay Cocks

Conclave – Peter Straughan

Emilia Pérez – Jacques Audiard

Nickel Boys – RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes

Sing Sing – Screenplay by Greg Kwedar and Clint Bentley

Best International Feature Film

Emilia Pérez (France)

Flow (Latvia)

The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)

I'm Still Here (Brazil)

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)

You can find the full list of categories and nominees at the official Academy Awards website

Which Stars Will Be Presenting Awards At The 97th Academy Awards? A few of the A-list taking to the stage to present their peers with a trophy include: Halle Berry, Sterling K. Brown, Willem Dafoe, Whoopi Goldberg, Andrew Garfield, Margaret Qualley, Ben Stiller, Oprah Winfrey, and last year’s Academy Award-winning actresses Da’Vine Joy Randolf and Emma Stone.