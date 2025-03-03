Demi Moore (Elisabeth) Sparkles In Glittery Oscar Gown

Demi Moore is having quite the season, winning awards for her role in The Substance. Many thought she was the favorite to win the Oscars’ Best Actress trophy as well — which was just one of the five Academy Award nominations Coralie Fargeat’s film received. No matter how the cards fall, Moore was a winner already when she walked the red carpet in a silver number that seemed to nod at her character Elisabeth Sparkle.

Anyone watching the 97th Academy Awards on the 2025 TV schedule or following along with our live Oscars blog could see that Elisabeth was sparkling indeed when 62-year-old Demi Moore donned a dazzling silver dress with a plunging neckline and corseted waist to walk the carpet for Hollywood’s biggest night. Take a peek at her look:

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The dress was custom Giorgio Armani Privé — the same designer who did her winning Golden Globes look. As per usual, Demi Moore wore her long dark hair down, falling over her shoulder with a bit of a curl, and for jewelry she sported just a few statement pieces, including diamond drop earrings, a gorgeous bracelet and ring. The focus stayed rightly on the dress — and the amazing talent who was wearing it.

Demi Moore is nominated at the 2025 awards show for Best Actress for The Substance, where she’s up against Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo, Karla Sofia Gascón for Emilia Pérez, Mikey Madison for Anora, and Fernanda Torres for I'm Still Here.

This awards season has already been special for the actress, as the role of Elisabeth Sparkle has earned her her first Golden Globe, her first Critic’s Choice Award and her first SAG Award, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that many people think these were a stepping stone to what will be her first Oscar .

On the red carpet, Demi Moore was in high spirits, saying she was “bursting,” and trying her best to stay present in the moment. I think win or lose, we all just love seeing Moore in this moment in her life, and should she take home the Best Actress trophy, I will totally join Ke Huy Quan in needing to grab the tissues .

Of course the actress’ sparkling look was just one red carpet moment in which actors paid homage to their characters. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have mastered stunt dressing in their promotion of Wicked, and their Academy Awards gowns were no different. The Wicked witches were absolutely defying gravity in the best way.

