Two 90 Day: Hunt For Love Season 2 Stars Have Reportedly Been Kicked Off The Show

We don't even know for sure when 90 Day: Hunt For Love Season 2 will hit the 2026 TV schedule, but there are already big rumors that cast members were booted off the series. The 90 Day Fiancé spinoff centered on single stars finding love already has some major controversy, following reports that two male stars were kicked off due to the use of racial slurs.

Ahead of an announcement about the show's return to TLC, news about the ejection came from 90 Day insider @Shabooty. The account reported that Season 2 is filming in Puerto Rico and that Razvan Ciocoi was sent home after allegedly directing a slur toward Jamal Menzies.

In what sounds like a separate incident, 90 Day: Hunt For Love has also removed a newcomer named Landon. It's alleged that Landon used the n-word more than once, and that production dropped him from the spinoff following an investigation. Remember, all is alleged at this time, and we may just have to wait and see if it's addressed in the upcoming season.

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Razvan Was Previously On 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days

For fans who may not remember, Razvan was featured alongside Amanda Wilhelm on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 6. Even longtime viewers may need to revisit these episodes with their HBO Max subscription, but I was immediately reminded of him when I remembered her speaking out about seeing someone so soon after her late husband's death.

His relationship with Amanda was short-lived, only lasting a few weeks. Ultimately, they both decided the relationship was moving too fast, which led to them going their separate ways and apparently led Razvan to the cast of 90 Day: Hunt For Love.

Will 90 Day: Hunt For Love Season 2 Cut Razvan And Landon Completely Out Of Season 2?

The situation reminds me of when the franchise cut ties with Alina Kozhevnikova after finding a series of racist social media posts. The show made a point to cut a bulk of her storyline afterward and promised it would do a better job of vetting future cast members.

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While it's always possible, it seems like it would be much harder to remove both Razvan and Landon from 90 Day: Hunt For Love Season 2. So much of the spinoff features the entire cast together and participating in activities. This is different than a standard season of a 90 Day Fiancé series, where the cast is separated by their own segments until the tell-all special.

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Assuming this rumor is true, I'm curious to see how 90 Day: Hunt For Love will respond. If I had to speculate, they may just end up having to show the incidents as they went down, and seeing as production is ongoing, may attempt to feature both Landon and Razvan as little as possible when editing footage. I guess we'll just have to wait until the first trailer for the season comes out, as again, we don't even have an official release date at this time.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC right now on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and 90 Day: The Last Resort is on Mondays at the same time. I'm eager to see when the official announcement for 90 Day: Hunt For Love Season 2 will drop, and if these two will be mentioned when it does.