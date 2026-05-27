I Did Not Realize This Above Suspicion Connection To Christopher Reeve Getting Thrown Off A Horse
The story is even more tragic than I knew.
When Christopher Reeve was thrown from a horse in 1995 and paralyzed from the neck down, it shocked Hollywood and the world. Here was everyone’s favorite Superman, injured so badly that he would spend the rest of his life in a wheelchair, breathing only with the help of a ventilator. By ‘95, Reeve’s star had faded, and the last role he played before the accident was that of a paraplegic man in an HBO movie called Above Suspicion. The role left Reeve with a strong impression, and in a way, foreshadowed what would happen.
Real Life Imitating Art In The Scariest Way
Just six days after Above Suspicion's debut on HBO, Reeve’s accident occurred. I never realized until now what Reeve learned from making the movie and how that affected his life after the accident. It makes the story even more tragic, but also, like everything Reeve did in life after being paralyzed, it has a nugget of hope.
As reported this week by People, Reeve spoke to Oprah Winfrey in 1998 about the accident and about the movie. In the interview, he opened up about how much making Above Suspicion affected him, and it's honestly pretty chilling. Reeve told Oprah:
Of course, that would be him just months after filming wrapped. It couldn’t have helped but to have taught Reeve a lesson. He continued:
As with everything Reeve did in the final decade of his life (he died in 2004, about nine years after the accident), he somehow found a silver lining:
I’ve often marveled at Reeve’s ability to stay positive in light of all he went through, and I think that is what not just me, but the whole world really remembers about Reeve. There were certainly dark moments for the actor, as he talked about in Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, which you can watch with an HBO Max subscription, but publicly, he was also positive.
As he advocated for stem cell research and disability rights, he was always upbeat, talking about how lucky he was to be alive and how important life is for everyone. We can all learn from Reeve a thing or two about appreciations of life.
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Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
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