The Story Behind Talk To Me's Awkward Dog Make Out Scene: How'd They Do That?

Features
By published

Ewww....

Otis Dhanji in Talk to Me.
(Image credit: A24)

SPOILER ALERT: The following article already gave away one of the craziest scenes in Talk To Me with its title, but it goes even deeper into detail. So, if you have not yet seen the horror film, which is available with a Netflix subscription, I recommend you proceed with caution and don’t hold onto the hand for too long.

I hate to admit that it took me a while to see what I believe is one of the best A24 horror movies, 2023’s Australian import, Talk to Me. Many of the unique spiritual possession movie’s most terrifying scenes, such as the haunting ending, have stuck with me ever since, but I still think the most shocking scene is when a possessed Daniel (Otis Dhanji) shares a long, slobbery kiss with his girlfriend’s dog.

I am sure there are many fans of the acclaimed horror movie who wondered the exact same thing I did after watching the scene: Did that kid really just make out with that pooch? This stunt was actually achieved not by putting its actor in an embarrassing and disgusting situation, but with good, old-fashioned movie magic. Read on to learn the secret behind the bewildering moment.

Otis Dhanji as a possessed Daniel kissing a dog in Talk to Me

(Image credit: A24)

The Gross Moment Was Achieved With A Mix Of CGI And Puppetry

In Talk to Me – the feature debut of Danny and Michael Philippou, whose follow-up, Bring Her Back, is due in May on the 2025 movie schedule – Mia (Sophie Wilde) and her friends become addicted to using a haunted embalmed hand that gives people the ability to conjure possessive entities before things spiral out of control. The teens are still in high spirits when Daniel tries it and becomes host to one sexually adventurous ghost that uses his body to lay a wet one on Cookie.

During an interview with Salon, Michael described how the crew made the shot possible without any real interspecies interaction in the following quote:

It was a plate shot. We had Otis (who plays Daniel) kissing a puppet head that we made up of a dog, and then we had a dog licking a Schmacko (Australian brand dog treat) from its owner and then merged the two with VFX. No real dog kissing!

An embarrassed Daniel in Talk to Me

(Image credit: A24)

The Endearing Way The Crew Made Otis Dhanji More Comfortable With The Scene

When Daniel is brought out of his possessed state, he realizes what has transpired and is visibly humiliated, and who could blame him? In fact, the Philippou Brothers wanted to save Dhanji from the same embarrassment.

Here, Danny explains how they made sure the actor was prepared to shoot what will likely be dubbed the most unflattering scene of his professional career by making sure he was not the only one:

So the actor was more comfortable, everyone acted out that possession. So all the different actors did that possession. We did that possession. Our producer did it. Our camera person did it. We all acted it out so there was nothing embarrassing for him, because everyone had done it.

Despite the revered A24 movie’s earnest and disturbing subject matter, the filmmakers (also known for their largely comedic short films from their YouTube channel, RackaRacka) had a bit of fun referencing the somewhat comical moment between Daniel and Cookie with a line in the credits that reads, "No animals were hurt and no dogs were kissed." If you had spotted that and wondered how that was possible, now you know.

TOPICS
Jason Wiese
Jason Wiese
Content Writer

Jason Wiese writes feature stories for CinemaBlend. His occupation results from years dreaming of a filmmaking career, settling on a "professional film fan" career, studying journalism at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, MO (where he served as Culture Editor for its student-run print and online publications), and a brief stint of reviewing movies for fun. He would later continue that side-hustle of film criticism on TikTok (@wiesewisdom), where he posts videos on a semi-weekly basis. Look for his name in almost any article about Batman.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan peer around some stuffies in Freakier Friday.

Freakier Friday Just Had An Early Screening, And Lindsay Lohan Was ‘Overwhelmed By The Reactions
Jason Statham poses with a sledgehammer in front of a very bright window in A Working Man.

Will A Working Man Be Jason Statham's Next Big Action Franchise? The Ending Might Provide A Clue
Bianca Belair on Monday Night Raw

It’s WWE’s Fault That Bianca Belair Is Getting Booed, And I’m Really Concerned About The Plan For Her Character
See more latest
Most Popular
Kyle Allen smiling in The Life List
The Life List's Kyle Allen Is A Rising Star, And I Need To See Him In More Things
Jason Statham poses with a sledgehammer in front of a very bright window in A Working Man.
Will A Working Man Be Jason Statham's Next Big Action Franchise? The Ending Might Provide A Clue
Val Kilmer as Doc Holliday in Tombstone
I Finally Watched Tombstone For The First Time, And Here's Why It's Val Kilmer's Best Role
Snow White in Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.
I Rewatched The Original Snow White For The First Time In Years, And Wow, Are We Sure This Is A Kids Movie?
Stephen King looking up in cameo in IT: Chapter Two
After Seeing The Long Walk Trailer, I’m Truly Flabbergasted That This Stephen King Adaptation Actually Got Made
Keke Palmer in One Of Them Days
I Streamed And Loved One Of Them Days, And There's One Line I Can't Believe Keke Palmer Actually Said
Ryan Gosling looking forward in Blade Runner 2049.
Project Hail Mary Is An Amazing Book, And I Am Wowed By How Great The Movie With Ryan Gosling Looks
M3GAN holds Cady&#039;s mouth closed in conflict in M3GAN.
I'm Excited For M3GAN 2.0 After Learning The Plot, But There's One Thing That Bums Me Out
Pictured (L-R): Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn, Richie Moriarty as Pete, Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty, Roman Zaragoza as Sasappis, Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac, and Asher Grodman as Trevor. All of them are smiling at the camera.
Ghosts Is Teasing A Death-Changing Event For A Character Before The End Of Season 4, But I’m Hoping We Also Get An Answer To A Big Mystery
Rick finally content and smiling in The White Lotus Season 3
3 Things That Probably Wont Happen During The White Lotus Season 3 Finale (And 2 Things That Probably Will)