I Knew Next To Nothing About Wolf Man Before I Saw It, And The Message I Walked Away With Surprised Me

So…Wolf Man was undoubtedly something, huh?

The new film was released as part of the 2025 movie schedule – really one of the biggest releases this year so far, and it was… alright. As someone who spends her time rewatching some of the best horror movies out there, I have to say that movies and shows about werewolves are fun but never my absolute favorite genre.

I mean, a part of me also thinks the Twilight films ruined them for me, but that’s beside the point. Most of the time, I don’t find the same pleasure in a werewolf movie as I do in other types of horror films – but even with that, I decided to give Wolf Man a shot. There was nothing else out that really caught my eye, and I love Julia Garner – so why not?

And I’m honestly surprised with the message that I walked away with it from, one that I honestly didn’t expect. So let’s get into it. Also, spoilers for Wolf Man are down below.

I Knew It Was A Remake, But That Was About It

Okay, so I knew next to nothing about this film going into my screening. Legit, the only thing I knew was that it was another reboot of the classic The Wolf Man film from back in 1941, but that was it. All I really needed to know was that wolves of some nature would appear in this film.

Well, we’ll get into the wolf aspect, but let’s stay here for a bit.

Truthfully, this actually helped me get the message better. I’ve always been the kind of person who watches a trailer before something, but I’ve started to realize that going blind to things is really the way to go. It lowers your expectations, and half the time, you don’t even realize what’s about to hit you until it does.

Honestly, I think it’s something I’m going to do more because I really had no clue what this film was about to give me, so maybe next time, try that for yourself.

It Didn’t Really Feel Like A Horror Movie – I Felt The Message Of Pure Love

This film… isn’t a horror movie.

Don’t get me wrong, I know it’s classified as a horror movie, and obviously, from the body transformations of Blake into whatever… wolf-adjacent creature he becomes (still confused by that), it’s pretty gross. The body horror in Wolf Man is top-tier.

But it just didn’t feel like a horror movie to me. I think I’m really used to horror films that test my mental capacity for the genre and the psychological aspects it leaves me with after – like some of the best A24 horror movies or even Neon features like one of my personal favorites Longlegs (and yes, I still think it’s a great movie ).

What Wolf Man does that makes it not feel like a complete horror film is that the message it gives you is a lot more powerful than you expect—family love—pure love, just love.

Usually, with most horror films, you don’t go there for the message. I doubt you’re going to walk out of a Halloween film feeling the power of female badassery as we watch Laurie Strode beat Michael Myers yet again or that we have a sense of camaraderie after watching friends take down Ghostface once more in Scream. We go there for the thrills and chills.

But dare I say Wolf Man tries to paint the picture of horror in a more profound sense – that even though something can be utterly terrifying, there is still some semblance of love beneath it. It’s why Blake, even when he’s so close to breaking, ultimately doesn’t kill his wife and daughter – because there is something in him that knows that they mean everything to him, something that is holding back the instincts that threaten to take over.

It’s why Charlotte doesn’t even kill him at first – she wants to help him, find some way to get him home, but eventually, she uses her love to put him out of his misery at the very end.

Heck, even the daughter speaking to Blake. She isn’t afraid of him – even at the very last moments. She still wants her dad back, and she still sees him even if he’s not quite himself anymore. That’s just love.

That’s a powerful message for a horror movie whose main draw is about the transformation of the human into the wolf – whatever it was. I found myself thinking a lot more about the message they gave us instead of the gory aspects of the film.

I Hope More Horror Movies Utilize The Powerful Message Of Wolf Man

Is Wolf Man a great horror film? Eh. I’d give it about six out of ten if we’re talking purely about the horror aspect. It didn’t really scare me – it just grossed me out.

But I do think it does well in delivering the message of love and so much more, and I honestly hope it’s something more horror movies do. It doesn’t have to be directed in the same way, but something close enough. I can get behind horror films in general that dare to take a more emotional approach to their message instead of just screams.

Wolf Man might not be a perfect film, but it did something different – and it’s something I hope more horror movies can do in the future, as a big horror fan.

Maybe I'm just an emotional baby but who knows, ya know? This could be the start of a horror movie shift, and I'm here for it.