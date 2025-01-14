Wolf Man Video Shows The Chilling Body Horror In Leigh Whannell’s Latest Horror Flick

Wolf Man already has critics enamored with the performances and take on the classic monster movie. And as one of the most anticipated 2025 movie schedule January films, it seems like it’ll make good on the promise of horrifyingly realistic physical transformations. Watch the process unfold as its director, Leigh Whannell describes just how he delivered the jarring body horror.

The nearing Lycanthrope is one of many upcoming classic monster remakes that are sure to terrify its audiences. Whannell has already shared that another iconic horror flick, The Fly, had a great influence on his project–predominantly its use of body horror and the specificity of the transition. The comparison, personally, has me thrilled yet terrified for my viewing experience. If it’s anything like the George Langelaan story or any of the following iterations, we’re in for a wild ride. Universal Pictures shared via their YouTube page a video of The Invisible Man director explaining his forthcoming iconic monster retelling and just how detailed yet human it is. Along with its creator, its two stars, Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner, also share just how intense the progression gets. Take a look for yourself below:

The bone-chilling genre isn’t anything new, though. Beyond staples, like The Fly, there’s plenty of material out there that expands decades. One of the most recent additions to the best body horror movies is The Substance. The Coralie Fargeat-directed film has amazing body horror throughout and is set through a refreshing lens that Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley drive home.

With the stage set by the wild middle-aged woman thriller, Wolf Man audiences should be primed for the upcoming premiere. Whannell isn’t wrong in knowing that if you are going to do a serious remake, you need to go all in. The fact that he says, “I love torturing the audience,” is intense but the filmmaker and actor delivers regularly. His directing history has proved he excels within the larger genre, and personally, I agree with the growing list of other horror icons I think he would nail. The snippet of the Invisible Man director talking about the level of care and detail confirms it for me, although, I’d love the original Ryan Gosling pitch version, too.

Now that the finished film is mere days away, I can foresee more Wolf Man videos and press footage will be in my future. I love Christopher Abbott from his days on Girls, and of course, Julia Garner stealing the show on Ozark. It’ll be great to see both stars get into the nitty-gritty as Abbott descends into the wolf monster.

One thing is for sure, Leigh Whannell knows how to create an unmistakably scary movie. I’m sure his newest and most detailed foray into body horror will be the same.

Wolf Man hits theaters this Friday, January 17th.