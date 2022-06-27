The Twilight Movies Streaming: How To Watch Each Of The Kristen Stewart Films Online

There are about three things that I’m absolutely positive about. First, Edward Cullen is a vampire. Second, his love story with Bella Swan continues to live on through Stephenie Meyer’s books and the five-movie Twilight saga starring Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart. And third, that it’s time that you unconditionally and irrevocably stream said movies. The teen romance franchise consisting of Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn Part 1 and Part 2 is a fun binge and we’re here to tell you all about where to watch Twilight on streaming.

The iconic series of movies based on YA books have been cycling through a number of streaming services throughout the past year, but its upcoming updates are likely really going to appeal to fans of the franchise. Hold on spider-monkey! We’re about to take you on a speedy ride through Forks’ forests to find the best place where you can stream the Twilight films.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment )

How To Watch The Twilight Movies Streaming Right Now

The Twilight movies began in 2008 with Catherine Hardwicke’s adaptation, a teen romance laced with its blue filter and vampire baseball and continues with 2009’s New Moon. The second Twilight movie moves the focus off of Edward and Bella and develops the love triangle between them and werewolf Jacob Black. The third movie Eclipse complicates the plot as Bella faces the growing pains of falling for a vampire. Breaking Dawn Part 1 features a beautiful wedding and a South American vacation gone wrong for the pair and Part 2 wraps up the franchise with a massive fight between vampires around the world and the Volturi.

The Twilight movies have moved around streaming services a few times within the past year. Even for some time, it had popped up on Netflix and trended very quickly among audiences, reaching a whole new generation , but like most movies, it was taken off the platform not that long after .

However, there are actually two places where you can stream the entire iconic vampire saga. The first place is a streaming service that has been around for ages and has plenty of awesome original shows and movies, and that is Amazon Prime. All five of the Twilight films are available to stream on Amazon Prime as of June 2022.

If you don’t happen to have an Amazon Prime subscription , fear no more, as there’s another great place to watch the Twilight saga, and that is Peacock. All five of the Twilight films are available to stream on the platform right now.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

Other Ways To Watch The Twilight Movies

Aside from Twilight’s current availability on both Amazon Prime and Peacock, fans can also rent or buy the series online as well. For those who don’t pay monthly subscriptions or want to watch again and again without fear of Twilight moving to another streaming service yet again, you can purchase the entire Twilight Saga in a bundle on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) or buy a physical copy of all five movies on Blu-Ray on Amazon (opens in new tab).

And of course, if watching the Twilight movies is making you want to reread the books -- or read Stephenie Meyer's series for the first time -- all of the novels can be purchased at Amazon. (opens in new tab) That includes Midnight Sun , the recently (2020) published novel (opens in new tab) from Stephenie Meyer that tells the story of the first Twilight book from Edward's perspective.

It's nearly been almost a now since the Twilight cast said goodbye to the series. Even so, it's always fun to revisit it years later. Happy binging your own personal brand of entertainment heroin that is the Twilight Saga.