Fire Island Is An Underrated And Amazing Romantic Comedy (And Perfect To Watch During Pride Month)

If you are looking for a fun summer rom-com that is also perfect for Pride Month, I have a movie for you! Fire Island, which was easily one of the most underrated movies of 2022 , graced Hulu last summer, as Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang , and co. took a trip to Fire Island to spend one last summer together living it up, having sex…and lowkey living out the plot of Pride & Prejudice. If you missed it last summer, now is the perfect time to check it out.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Get Ready To Party It Up With The Boys

One of the reasons Fire Island is so special is because the friendship between the five main characters is the primary relationship of the movie. Being able to see Jeol Kim Booster, Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers, Tomas Matos and Torian Miller actually party it up on Fire Island in a state of pure bliss (with some minor romantic hurdles along the way) was incredible.

The sight of queer joy on screen through a nuanced and hilarious story is something we don’t see enough. Overall, I’m so happy that Fire Island was able to show this lovely group of humans on screen who were simply trying to find love and party it up.

From the boys singing Britney Spears and the Universal fanfare , to Conrad Ricamora’s ongoing gag with that ice cream cone, to the chaotic hilarity that was the underwear party, you can feel the fun oozing off the screen. It’s clear that this ensemble has a deep love for each other, and the fact that many of them have been friends for years is apparent.

What makes the movie extra special is knowing that Booster and Yang have been pals for a decade per PopSugar, and the SNL star and Matt Rogers host the podcast Las Culturistas and have been besties for 13 years according to TODAY. You can feel their shared history on screen, and as the actors mentioned on the morning news show making this movie was very special.

The humor in this movie is so specific, and it really taps into the ensemble's strengths – I mean Matt Rodgers reenacting an iconic Marisa Tomei scene was truly legendary and so up his alley. By capitalizing on its cast, and really leaning into the summer vibe, they were able to create a joyful and genuinely hilarious film about friendship and love (but more on the love part later).

(Image credit: Hulu)

Under The Surface, Fire Island Is Actually A Really Sweet Love Story

Not only is this movie one of the best LGBTQ+ rom-coms , but I’d also go as far to say it’s one of the best rom-coms of the last decade, easily. Using Pride & Prejudice as inspiration for the plot of the film, the parallels between the Jane/Charles relationship and Bowen Yang and James Scully's characters as well as the Elizabeth and Mr. Darcy's relationship played out by Joel Kim Booster and Conrad Ricamora were honestly genius.

Speaking about Kim Booster and Ricamora specifically, their chemistry was off the charts, and their enemies-to-lovers trajectory was to die for. Both Booster and Ricamora’s characters are stubborn and quick-witted, so seeing them verbally spar on screen was both tense and funny, making for a compelling love story. Seeing the slow burn of their relationship, and their fresh spin on a classic was not only entertaining but honestly quite moving.

While Fire Island is a straight-up comedy, under the surface it’s also an incredibly heartfelt and touching love story. Overall, this Hulu movie is a fun and unique rom-com that has been added to the growing list of fabulous LGBTQ+ movies and series, and it's a film that I know I'll be watching and recommending for years to come. Being able to see a nice love story play out, and see this group of friends have the time of their lives on Fire Island was a real treat, and it’s the perfect movie to celebrate both summer and Pride Month.