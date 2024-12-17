I Recently Watched Thelma, And It Wasn't What I Was Expecting, But It Really Connected With Me

I don’t often watch movie trailers. I stopped watching them when I started to feel like they gave away too much of the plot. Additionally, I have realized that I enjoy movies, TV shows, and books more when I go into them blindly or with no expectations. I heard good things about the movie Thelma, but I didn’t know much about it besides the main promotional image of June Squibb and Fred Hechinger staring at —presumably — a computer.

This cute image of a possible grandson and his grandma piqued my interest enough to watch it once it became available to stream. Thelma is as charming as expected and is currently one of the best movies on Hulu. Indeed, the film revolves around a grandmother and her grandson to some degree, but not in the way I expected. The surprising plot connected me with Thelma in unexpected but deep ways.

(Image credit: Magnolia Pictures)

I Thought Thelma Was Going To Be A Fun Movie About A Grandmother And Grandson's Adventure

As previously stated, I expected Thelma to be this adventure movie about a grandmother and grandson. I assumed a quirky grandmother would take her grandson on this outlandish journey. It would be a charming bonding movie. However, in actuality, Thelma is more about Thelma (June Squibb) on a solo mission to protect herself, retrieve stolen money, and maybe a little revenge. It’s all about Thelma’s badassery. Her grandson, Daniel (Fred Hechinger) spends most of Thelma trying to track her down with his parents. Though the plot was slightly different than expected, it is a movie about the bond between this grandmother and grandson.

His motivation to find her stems from his concern, love, and some guilt. Daniel and Thelma have adventures in Thelma but not exactly together. In a movie like Thelma, there could be a lot of focus on Daniel’s reaction to his grandmother’s quirky ways and less of a focus on her identity beyond her status as a grandmother. Thelma beautifully captures the spirit of this woman, and I believe that’s partially because the story makes her the center. This is her adventure.

If it was a Daniel and Thelma adventure film, there might be more emphasis on him to the detriment of giving her the proper attention. It could have been a movie all about Daniel’s reaction to Thelma.

Squibb brings this dynamic character to life so effortlessly and brilliantly. This is one of her best performances, especially knowing her dedication to the role. I am glad I had the wrong impression of Thelma because it made the film’s unexpected elements more delightful.

(Image credit: Magnolia Pictures)

Instead, It’s A Movie About Aging And Death

Thelma is one of the best movies about getting older . It presents a frank conversation about the brilliance and burden of aging, including the fear of dying, becoming ill, and being cast off by society as someone not contributing to it. It’s a privilege to get the opportunity to grow old. However, so many of us think of it as a misfortune. And sadly, in some ways it is, because of how the body weakens with age. Thelma doesn’t hide or sugarcoat the hard stuff that comes with growing older, but it also highlights the many perks. Thelma has become this beloved grandmother because aging has given her this infectious and charming attitude and personality.

Daniel and Thelma fear her death but also know that it is inevitable. As I grow older, I think a lot more about aging and death, and I fear both. It’s a scary thing, but Thelma also reminded me (and hopefully other viewers) that aging and death are scary but they also mean you get to live a life worthy of people fearing the loss of you. You’re not defined by your death or aging but by the life and years you live. I wasn’t expecting this comedy (one of the best of 2024 so far ) to force me to do some soul-searching.

(Image credit: Magnolia Pictures)

Thelma Is Still Really Entertaining But A Lot More Meditative About Life Than I Expected

I expected to laugh and enjoy this wholesome wacky action-adventure comedy but, then I got whacked with some life lessons. Thelma handles the topic of aging in such a realistic, honest, and introspective way. I laughed a lot during this movie but I also pondered its messages. I watched Thelma a few days after my birthday, and as I get older, it becomes less of a celebration and more of something to dread. I think about all the things I haven’t accomplished by my current age, instead of celebrating the things I have and being grateful to see another year.

It’s easy to look at aging as the enemy, but films like Thelma highlight the tragic parts of aging but also make you think about why it’s a good thing. Thelma isn’t a character who gladly embraces aging. She, like many, tries to fight it with all her heart but it’s a battle that can’t be won. Thelma fails to realize that she’s so charming because of the character development that comes with a long, fulfilled life.

Thelma is magnificent in her current state because she has lived to reach this age and become this fully formed version of herself.

(Image credit: Magnolia Pictures)

It Made Me Think About My Relationship With Aging And With Loved Ones

Most of my grandparents died when I was very young. Then my last living grandmother died a few years ago. I watched her deteriorating health, and it still haunts me to see what happened to her and how she died because of aging. Thankfully, both of my parents are still living but they’re getting older and older and I often worry about their health. It’s hard not to worry about aging and the ones you love. It’s hard to not fear it.

I will always fear seeing my parents and those I love aging and eventually not being in this world. However, Thelma argues that you can’t control aging and how and when someone you love passes, but you can learn to appreciate and love them as long as they’re here. And you can honor them when they’re gone, or even while they’re still around. It didn’t make me not fear my family aging but it helped me be more conscious of appreciating them now.

Thelma is one of the great movies about death, even if it is implied death and loss.

(Image credit: Magnolia Pictures)

Thelma Also Touches On Other Interesting Topics That I Wasn’t Expecting, Like Scamming Of The Elderly

The main plot of Thelma revolves around Thelma and her friend Ben (played by the late Richard Roundtree ) trying to confront a phone scammer who steals a bunch of her money. By presenting this topic of phone or internet scammers who prey on vulnerable people with manipulation, Thelma makes you angry at these scammers (even more so) but also shows how they manage to steal from older people.

Sometimes people judge those who are scammed and call them names and make assumptions because they’ve fallen victim to devious people. It’s easy to sit on a high horse and say what would never happen to you or someone you know. However, Thelma shows how it could happen to anyone, especially someone in a vulnerable mental state, or not fully savvy about the internet, or even someone just in distress. I loved how Thelma’s main plot hopefully opens the door for people to be more empathetic to victims of scams. It’s not something that people should so easily judge or mock, especially when it happens to older individuals.

Thelma is a very entertaining movie but also deeply thought-provoking and sympathetic. It is one of the best movies I have ever seen about aging.