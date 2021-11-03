The Best Movies On Hulu To Watch Right Now

It can be very hard, once one sits down and decides to watch a movie, to land on a choice if there isn’t already a specific film in mind. Most people subscribe to many different streaming services , all of which have dozens upon dozens of viable choices in every different genre.

So, to make things a bit easier on you, we've put together a list featuring the best movies streaming on Hulu right now, so that you can relax and get your stream on without spending most of the time you’d like to be watching a movie just scrolling through your options. Whether you’re looking for something original to the service, like Palm Springs, or a classic such as The Matrix, there are plenty of great choices, no matter what genre will fill your heart with joy. Now, on with the show!

Summer Of Soul (2021)

In the debut film from famed musician Questlove, we finally get a look at the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, which celebrated black music, history, culture, and fashion over six weeks and was attended by thousands. The documentary blends footage of the event with the documentarians investigating why this massive event has all but been forgotten by pop culture.

Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar (2021)

Lifelong best buds Barb (Annie Mumolo) and Star (Kristen Wiig) leave their small town for the first time, and find themselves mixed up in a dangerous plot while on vacation in the beach-front locale. Bringing Bridesmaids’ writers Wiig and Mumolo back together for their second feature, Barb & Star is perfectly silly fun.

The Hunger Games (2012)

The famous dystopian action-thriller follows teen Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) after she voluntarily takes her younger sister’s place in a televised competition where kids from across the country are chosen at random to fight to the death. Not only can you revisit the film that brought the popular novel to life on the big screen on Hulu, but the full franchise, including its three sequels, is also available to stream there.

Parasite (2019)

This comedic thriller follows a poor family who hope to become employed by a rich family so they can scheme their way into their home, by posing as unrelated and highly qualified workers. Another commercial and critical success, Parasite won a number of awards, including Best Picture and the Best Director Oscar for Bong Joon-ho, and now has a TV series and two sequels in development.

Black Swan (2010)

The preparation for a production of Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake causes a ballerina, Nina (Natalie Portman), to lose her grip on reality when she has to compete for the part. Portman had already been a major force in Hollywood for many years when she took on the role of Nina, but her work as a young woman descending into madness won her an Oscar for Best Actress and showed fans a whole new side of what she could do.

Love, Simon (2018)

Seventeen-year-old Simon (Nick Robinson) embarks on his coming out journey while trying to figure out the identity of the anonymous classmate that he’s fallen in love with online, and dealing with the blackmailer who’s threatening to out him to his school. Love, Simon is credited as being the first major Hollywood studio film to focus on gay teen romance, and the movie proved so popular that a spinoff series, Love, Victor, will be going into its third season on Hulu.

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

Director Barry Jenkins’ romantic drama follows Tish (KiKi Layne) and Fonny (Stephan James) as they fall in love, and the struggles they face when Fonny is imprisoned for a crime he didn’t commit. This critically acclaimed film received several Oscar nominations, and netted Regina King a win for Best Supporting Actress.

Nomadland (2020)

This neo-western follows Fern (Frances McDormand) after she sells her possessions to travel the country looking for work while living in a van. McDormand won Best Actress at the Oscars for her portrayal, while writer/director/producer/editor Chloé Zhao became the second woman and first Asian woman ever to win Best Director.

The Matrix (1999)

A computer hacker (Keanu Reeves) learns about the truth of reality and his destiny from a mysterious group of rebels. Now is a great time to revisit The Matrix, starring Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Laurence Fishburne, and Hugo Weaving, as the fourth film in the series, The Matrix Resurrections, is due out on December 22.

The Fifth Element (1997)

This sci-fi, action comedy follows 23rd century cabbie Korben (Bruce Willis) after the embodiment of the fifth element, Leeloo (Milla Jovovich), falls into his cab and he has to protect her and help her fulfill her mission, with the reluctant help of wacky broadcaster Ruby Rhod (Chris Tucker), as they’re pursued by the evil Zorg (Gary Oldman). If you haven’t checked out this wild ride from director Luc Besson, now’s a great time to do so.

Dear White People (2014)

This satirical dramedy follows the black students at a fictitious Ivy League university as racial tensions rise. Starring Tessa Thompson, Tyler James Williams, Teyonah Parris, and more, Dear White People was a critical and commercial success, which led to a series of the same name that lasted for four seasons.

God’s Own Country (2017)

Young sheep farmer Johnny (Josh O’Connor) takes refuge from his unhappy life in booze and casual sex in his English hometown, until Romanian migrant farm worker Gheorghe (Alec Secăreanu) helps him want something more out of life. The film received widespread acclaim, especially for O’Connor, who went on to win an Emmy for The Crown.

Palm Springs (2020)

Two wedding guests who are stuck in a time loop (Cristin Milioti and Andy Samberg) begin to fall in love as they live the same day over and over again. Palm Springs was one of the joys of 2020, giving viewers a fresh and funny take on the time loop trope.

Some Kind Of Wonderful (1987)

High school outcast Keith (Eric Stoltz) tries to score a date with popular pretty girl Amanda (Lea Thompson) with help from his best friend, Watts (Mary Stuart Masterson), but his efforts are complicated by Amanda’s ex-boyfriend and Watts’ realization that she likes him as more than a friend. As one of the many teen films written by John Hughes, Some Kind of Wonderful doesn’t get talked about nearly enough.

Booksmart (2019)

High schoolers Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) and Molly (Beanie Feldstein) realize that their over-acheiving, have-no-fun ways actually didn’t give them an academic leg up on their partying peers, so they spend the night before graduation trying to make up for lost time by breaking all the rules. Olivia Wilde’s feature-length directorial debut added to the woefully short list of funny, coming of age stories about young women.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Childhood buddies Jules (Julia Roberts) and Michael (Dermot Mulroney) had agreed to marry if they were still single by 28, but when he announces plans to marry 20-year-old Kimberly (Cameron Diaz) a few days before Jules’ birthday, she realizes she’s in love with him and tries to stop the wedding, despite being maid of honor. You can’t go wrong with this rom-com classic from Roberts.

Shrek (2001)

In order to get the solitude of his swamp back, an ogre (Mike Myers) makes a deal with evil Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow) to rescue Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) to be Farquaad's bride, with the help of new friend Donkey (Eddie Murphy), but Fiona has a big secret. This animated hit led to several sequels, a Broadway musical, and was preserved in the National Film Registry in 2020.

Fargo (1996)

A pregnant Minnesota police chief (Frances McDormand) has to investigate some roadside killings, after a car salesman (William H. Macy) hires two thugs (Steve Buscemi and Peter Stormare) to kidnap his own wife so he can extort her father. This is another in a long line of beloved films from Joel and Ethan Coen.

The Hate U Give (2018)

Sixteen-year-old Starr (Amandla Stenberg) has to face pressure from all sides of her community after witnessing the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend at the hands of a police officer. The drama explores racism, identity, justice, and activism in a grounded way that shows how these things affect people on a daily basis.

Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015)

A woman in her 60s (Sally Field) who has a crush on a much younger co-worker (Max Greenfield) concocts plans to get his attention. Field won raves for her performance in this romantic dramedy, which helps the audience sympathize with Doris and root for her schemes to work.

Hell or High Water (2016)

Two brothers (Chris Pine and Ben Poster) who are trying to save their family’s ranch decide to get the money needed by robbing banks, as they’re tracked by two Texas Rangers (Jeff Bridges and Gil Birmingham). This taut modern western from Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan was nominated for four Oscars , and is perfect for anyone who loves the genre.

While this list already gives you a great place to start when it comes to the best movies streaming on Hulu right now, you can bet that other options abound. Other films include classic dramas like 1987’s The Untouchables with Kevin Costner, Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi hit Minority Report, starring Tom Cruise, the Meg Ryan / Tom Hanks rom-com Sleepless in Seattle, the Aretha Franklin concert film Amazing Grace, and Hugh Jackman’s last go-round as Wolverine, Logan.