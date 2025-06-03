Home Town's Erin Napier Just Revealed Why Their 'Work Never Stops' And I'm Panicking Just Thinking About So Much Renovating

HGTV has nearly innumerable shows that are beloved by viewers who adore real estate-focused content. It’s possible, though, that none of the network’s current series are as popular as Home Town. The show just wrapped on Season 9, and while hosts/renovation experts Ben and Erin Napier will be off television for a few months before the tenth season hits the 2025 TV schedule , Erin has revealed why their “work never stops” and I gotta say, I’m getting panic sweats just thinking about all of renovating they have to deal with.

What Did Erin Napier Say About Doing Renovations For Home Town?

Across nine seasons, Ben and Erin Napier (who started working on homes together before Home Town began in 2016 ) have helped dozens of people in Laurel, Mississippi find properties that could be turned into their dream homes. While preparing for the Season 9 finale, the busy mom of Helen and Mae took to Instagram to promote the show, and revealed that new episodes will start up again sometime this winter. However, knowing that fans would think that meant that she and Ben would get a long break this year, the children’s book author cleared up that assumption by adding:

PS I love that y'all think this means we are getting a break, but it mostly just means it takes a whole year to renovate all the houses you watch in 6 months, so the work never stops, the viewing just does 😄

Alright, I know that, in theory, this means that starring on an HGTV series is just like any other job. But, it’s clear that Erin knows that many of their fans don’t realize that they have to work all year round like everyone else does.

I can bet that millions of people haven’t really thought about the fact that as we watch the Napiers (who admit to never being apart) deal with deliveries of broken tiles, storms destroying houses that they recently fixed and other unforeseen issues, not only are they handling things for multiple clients at once, but that everything we’re watching happened months before it airs. And, seeing as how they’ve been on Home Town for almost a decade, that would have to mean working every month and week on some home in their small town.

The idea of the couple (who frequently clap back at meanspirited commenters on social media) working what is essentially a regular schedule like the rest of us isn’t giving me anxiety, though. It’s the thought of doing nothing but dealing with contractors, design choices, clients, sawdust, run-down homes that have bats and other wild animals living in them and the assorted pressures of doing nothing but renovating houses all the live long day!

I mean, my goodness. I had a loose doorknob in my house and I left that sucker until it almost fell clean out of the door…all because I didn’t feel like getting out a screwdriver. I will frame photos and artwork, and then leave that stuff in a corner somewhere for weeks because to hang stuff up properly what do you have to do? Get out the stud finder, use a level, measure stuff, make sure you have the right frame screws…I simply cannot imagine having to deal with major renovations on multiple properties day and night. Talk about decision fatigue!

Now, I know that all of their work takes place in their, well, home town, so by now they have a trusted crew and collaborators (who are usually seen on the series) who help them plan, install, make decisions and do the million other things that need to be done. Plus, there’s a whole film crew and production people who handle the TV aspect of their jobs.

But, it’s very clear that what Ben and Erin do is labor intensive — sometimes physically and always mentally. Even with a team around me, honestly? I think it would break me. Which is why it’s good that I can just live vicariously through the Napiers and relax while watching Home Town, knowing that they have the skills to make everything turn out great without either of them going completely insane.