There’s A Big Theory Running Around About Joe Alwyn Supporting Taylor Swift Buying Her Masters, And I'm Busting Out The Popcorn

Even though Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn broke up over two years ago, and she’s been dating Travis Kelce since late 2023, there’s still chatter about her ex. Now, following the pop star announcing that she bought back her music, some Swifties think the Kinds of Kindness actor showed support for her in a subtle way. Others think it's a stretch. So, I’m busting out the popcorn for this discourse.

So, after Taylor Swift bought back her music from the investment firm Shamrock Capital, one Swiftie took a look back at Joe Alwyn’s Instagram. In the fifth slide of the post, which you can see below, the actor shared an image of a four-leaf clover. Over on TikTok , manumelm theorized that meant her ex knew about her buying her first six albums back.

A post shared by Joe Alwyn (@joe.alwyn) A photo posted by on

Some Swifties in the comments also took this parallel as a sign of support from Swift’s ex. They wrote:

He got so good the art of secret, coded message, because he learned it from her. -Natalia Leguizamon

He's happy for her that's all -Ourcraft Global

Well, maybe he does wish her well 🤷🏻‍♀️I‘m sure she was a good gf -celestialpirateprincess

ITS SO SUSPICIOUS -Hiraa.tje

I’m still at that restaurant too 😭 -Pushing Daisies

Invisible string once again 🥺 -Thatgirlstef

However, there were also plenty of naysayers in the comments. Alwyn’s Instagram post went up on March 12, well over two months before Taylor Swift announced that she bought her masters. Obviously, there’s a chance he might have known in advance. But, as many fans noted, it’s more likely he was simply commemorating the fact that it was almost St. Patrick’s Day:

Let’s be real he did it for Saint patricks day Giulia

Even the creator of the TikTok said, “this makes way more sense.” However, that didn’t stop others from pointing out flaws in this theory’s logic:

That’s a four leaf clover not a shamrock, and it was Saint Patrick’s day -Nef Stevens

I mean, he posted it March 12 the upcoming weekend was St. Patrick’s Day weekend we had shamrocks and four leaf clovers everywhere. -thingamajigsca

This is a stretch you guys lmao -Natalie Robinson-Laf

I kinda think we're reaching, seeing something that's not there 🍀-Susie Sunshine

He posted a four leaf clover 🍀 for SPD 😭-GenXFAFO

Considering Joe Alwyn is hyper private and has made comments about never wanting to “commodify” their relationship and being in “a really great place” in life, a reserved show of support doesn’t seem like something that would happen. Plus, they have both moved on personally and professionally, so any sign of public acknowledgement (outside of the songs on The Tortured Poets Department that seem to be about him) feels unlikely.

Swifties have a penchant for clowning, though – just look at how many times it happened over the re-release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) . So, their spotting this likely coincidence isn’t surprising. Plus, who knows? Maybe they’re onto something, and the Conversations with Friends actor did know about the repurchasing of her records.

Overall, the fact of the matter is, we just don’t know. We don’t know where Swift and Alwyn’s relationship stands now that they’ve been broken up for years. We don’t know if they’re in communication. And we don’t know if he subtly congratulated her with that lucky photo. But it’s fun to theorize, and that’s what the Swifties did here.