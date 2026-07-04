I Think I Like Toy Story 4 More After Seeing The New Movie

We just passed the halfway point of the year, and I can confidently say that Toy Story 5 is definitely one of my favorite 2026 movies. Pixar’s latest gave me everything I wanted out of a sequel to a franchise I’ve grown up with my whole life, and seeing Jessie finally get her moment is a big reason why. Days after I walked out of the theater with a big smile on my face over the new animated film, I decided to give its predecessor, Toy Story 4, another shot, and I’m very happy I did! Let’s get into it.

(Image credit: Pixar)

What I Thought About Toy Story 4 When It First Came Out

While it took me a double-take to believe it, Toy Story 4 came out seven years ago. I remember going to see it in the theaters opening weekend just like I did for its newest installment – but I recall being very disappointed and feeling kind of icky about it. Given, for context – it was the first Toy Story movie that came out since I became an adult.

My most potent memory about the movie was the Toy Story 4 ending where Woody and Buzz say goodbye to each other with “To infinity and beyond”. I can recall the heavy sigh the scene incited from me like it was yesterday. To me, I think it felt like Pixar was trying to recreate the perfect ending of Toy Story 3 with another heartfelt goodbye between two major characters, and it just didn’t hit the same as last time, in what I would consider one of the best Pixar movies ever made.

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Otherwise, I remember liking Forky and thinking Toy Story 4 was OK overall, but just kind of unnecessary. What a difference seven years makes!