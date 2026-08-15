See Kathryn Hahn Address Fans Who ‘Manifested’ Her Live-Action Tangled Role Before She Was Cast

In Tangled, Mother Gothel sings a whole song about how “Mother Knows Best.” However, in the case of the live-action Tangled, I think we should be saying “[Fans] Know Best.” That’s because they totally manifested the role of Mother Gothel for Kathryn Hahn . Now, the Agatha All Along actress is addressing those folks who fancast her as the iconic antagonist.

Now that Tangled is filming, we finally got to hear from the cast about the production and taking on these iconic characters. Specifically, Hahn took to the stage at D23 to hype up this live-action adaptation and call out fans who helped manifest this role for her. Take a look (via GMA):

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In the lead-up to the official cast announcements for this iteration of Tangled, there were tons of people fancasting Hahn as Mother Gothel . And while there were reports for a second that Scarlett Johansson might take the gig , it did ultimately go to the WandaVision actress.

That’s what was wanted too, because even before her role was finalized, The Studio star was being asked about potentially joining Tangled as fans hyped up how good she could be in the part. So, yes, they truly spoke this part into existence for Hahn as she excitedly said:

I know a lot of you manifested me playing Mother Gothel in live-action Tangled, so thank you! You were right! I am Mother Gothel!

Again, it’s safe to say that ultimately Disney delivered with this casting, and I think Hahn explained that perfectly when she yelled (via Disney ):

Ask, and you shall receive, my friends!

Truly, this casting is perfect on so many levels. First of all, Hahn has the perfect look for it. Secondly, after seeing her play Agatha and sing “Agatha All Along” in WandaVision (which you can stream with a Disney+ subscription ), I was dying to see her in another campy, witchy, musical role. I don’t think there’s a better one for her than Mother Gothel. So, I’m thrilled that the power of manifestation really proved itself here.

Alongside Hahn, Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim will lead Tangled as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider, respectively. Like the actress whose Instagram handle is literally “motherhahn” (her bio also states that “mother knows best 🪞”), Manheim was a very popular fancast for Flynn. Meanwhile, Croft is not as well-known; however, I have a good feeling she’ll capture the energy of the character originated by Mandy Moore so well.

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All around, the Tangled cast feels perfect, and it’s amazing to see how the fans helped it be this way. Now, to watch Kathryn Hahn sing “Mother Knows Best” and to see if the fans really did know best (which I’m sure they did), you’ll be able to catch the live-action Tangled in theaters on March 31, 2028.