House Of The Dragon’s Aegon Actor Is Already Getting ‘I’m Alive’ Hollered At Him, Has A+ Response

Spoilers ahead for the Season 3 finale of House of the Dragon.

Despite Game of Thrones' controversial ending, fans are once again invested in Westeros thanks to the spinoffs that are airing on TV (and streaming with a HBO Max subscription). The House of the Dragon Season 3 finale had some deaths and twists, but one line of dialogue quickly went viral as well. Namely Aegon shouting "I'm alive!" to his brother Aemond. And actor Tom Glynn-Carney revealed that folks are already yelling that line at him on the street. And his response was A+.

House of the Dragon Season 3 has a doozy, and the final helped setup the fourth and final season. The episode saw Aegon and Aemond reunite at Harrenhal, despite the latter thinking the King had actually died. Glynn-Carney's delivery of "I'm alive" was instantly iconic, and he took to Instagram Stories to reveal how fans have reacted to him IRL. Check it out below:

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Well, at least he's got a good sense of humor about it. This bit of dialogue started going viral shortly after the finale aired, with HOTD fans making a number of hilarious memes inspired by the actor's A+ line reading. But it turns out that this has extended to funny in-person interactions with Tom Glynn-Carney as well. So it's safe to say that the 31 year-old actor knows how the fandom has responded to his performance in the Season 3 finale.

If you want to re-watch that already iconic moment you can do so with the clip below. Just be warned: you might end up saying it over and over again. At least, that's what the last few days have been like inside of my home.

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Tom Glynn-Carney gave a stellar performance as Aegon this season, with the audience following him as he slowly regained his confidence while on the run. But he was particular incredible in the final two episodes of Season 3. The penultimate saw his dragon Sunfyre rise up and burn his enemies, and it seems that's all he needed to get his groove back.

Aegon's swagger was back in full force in the finale, flying to Harrenhall, slapping his brother, and calling him an "imbecile." The two brothers are seemingly back on the same page for the first time since early Season 2, which is bad news for Rhaenyra and the rest of Team Black.

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The stage is set for the fourth and final season of HOTD, so the Dance of the Dragons is about to get even more deadly. Smart money says that Aegon and Aemond will make finding Vhagar their top priority, and that there's going to be lots of Dragon on Dragon crime. For now, fans like me will just just wait and keep rewatching Glynn Carney's iconic line reading.

House of the Dragon is streaming in its entirety over on HBO Max as part of the 2026 TV schedule.