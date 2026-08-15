Hulu Just Canceled A Two-Season Show, And As A Fan, Even I Sadly Saw This Coming

One of the hardest parts of being a TV fan is knowing that there’s always the possibility that one of your favorite shows can be axed at the drop of a dime. So far, 2026 has marked various cancellations. Admittedly, Hulu has been mostly quiet on that front this year, with The Bear’s conclusion marking the biggest title to end at the streamer this year. Now, the Disney-owned platform has officially pulled the plug on another two-season show. And, even as a fan of the series, I’m not surprised by this development.

The show that’s unfortunately come to an end is Deli Boys, a crime comedy series hailing from Disney’s Onyx Collective production banner. Deadline reported that the Abdullah Saeed-created series had been axed after two seasons. As of this writing, Hulu has not provided a formal statement regarding the reasons for the cancellation, yet the trade’s sources attribute it to ratings. The series was also reportedly a priority for Onyx, as it sought to bolster the series’ profile with creative changes for Season 2.

(Image credit: Disney/Sandy Morris)

Deli Boys centers on rich brothers Mir and Raj Dar, whose wealthy lifestyles are upended after their father is killed and they discover his fortune is due to criminal dealings. Guided by their surrogate aunt, Naveeda (a.k.a. Lucky), the brothers attempt to keep their dad’s dealings going and navigate the criminal underworld to do so. The show’s cast included Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, Alfie Fuller, Poorna Jagannathan and Brian George during its first season, with Fred Armisen joining in Season 2.

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It was in March 2025 that DB premiered, with all 10 episodes dropping on Hulu simultaneously. The show was renewed in August 2025, with a six-episode second season debuting in May amid the 2026 TV schedule. In hindsight, that shortened season probably should’ve been an indicator that the resources being allocated to the show were diminishing.

For me, this cancellation stings for a few reasons, with the first being that this sitcom received critical acclaim. On Rotten Tomatoes, the first season has a 96% certified fresh critics’ score, while the season season has a 100% score based on 12 reviews. I binged the show earlier this year shortly after Season 2 was released. Considering the lack of news and apparent buzz on social media, something told me the show might not return. Needless to say, I’m sorry that my suspicion has proven to be correct.

What’s more is that the show ends on a cliffhanger involving a major reveal as well as the apparent death of a certain character. Prior to the cancellation news, it was reported that the writers had ideas for how to proceed, so it’s disappointing that such storylines won’t come to fruition now. On top of everything else, what also saddens me about this cancellation is that audiences are now without a solid piece of South Asian representation on mainstream TV.

I suppose there are still some positives to take away from this, as it’s great that a quirky show like Deli Boys even exists at all. Given the way Hulu cancels shows after one season, it’s also amazing that this comedy received a second season. The episodes are also still entertaining, with the show tackling growing pains, cultural faux pas and even humorously toxic relationships between wild people. Like fellow fans, I’ll certainly miss the wit and charm of this show, and I hope that, at some point, others discover it and give it its flowers.

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On that note, Deli Boys is still available to stream with a Hulu subscription.