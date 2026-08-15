Mason Thames Loved Trying On Tom Holland's Spidey Suit, But Wait, Why Did He Try On The Super Suit?

Not just anyone gets to wear Tom Holland’s Spider-Man suit. And yet… How to Train Your Dragon actor Mason Thames got to. How the heck? There’s actually an adorable story behind how it happened.

The 19-year-old actor has been all over the movies lately, playing Hiccup in the live-action How to Train Your Dragon movies and starring in The Black Phone films. He was also in the romance Regretting You and actually has two new comedies out this month. It turns out he also got to visit the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day during production. Here’s what happened in Thames words:

I arrived on set, and then I saw Tom walking behind me in normal clothes, and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m not going to introduce myself yet; I don’t know what to say.’ And then I just hear ‘Mason!’ He starts walking up to me, and he’s like, ‘I knew you were coming, lemme walk you around set.’ And he showed me around. I got to watch him shoot him punching the Hulk, which was dope.

That is pretty "dope." However, the whole experience got cooler when Holland asked Thames if he wanted to try on the Spider-Man costume, as the HTTYD actor recalled:

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And then he was talking about the suit, and I was being a nerd, and he just asked me, ‘Do you want to put the suit on?’

How did Mason Thames get to go on the set of Brand New Day? We don’t know for sure, but we do know that Spider-Man was filmed in Glasgow, Scotland and England’s Pinewood Studios in the second half of 2025. Thames' How to Train Your Dragon movies were also filmed in England. Perhaps there was overlap? Anyway, getting back to this impromptu costume fitting:

I was like, ‘Don’t play with me. You’re joking, right?’ And he goes, ‘Come here, come here. Put him in the suit.' You have no idea what that– oh, I can’t even fathom.

Mason Thames is a “big comic book nerd,” as he told CinemaBlend when we caught up with him at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. His personal favorite comic book characters are DC’s Robin (specifically Dick Grayson) and Marvel’s Spider-Man. Check out what he said to us:

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As you can imagine, getting to not only visit a Spider-Man movie set, but also put on the suit? He was geeking out. In the new interview, Patrick Dougall then asked Thames if we’re ever going to see pictures of him in the suit. Here’s what he said:

It is really special to me. So, keeping it close is special. You never know.

Honestly, how sweet of Tom Holland to allow Thames to wear the suit. He surely didn’t have to, and it definitely doesn’t seem like the actor was expecting it at all. Mason Thames could certainly pass off as a Peter Parker from another universe, too.

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Talk about a flex. Mason Thames can say he’s actually worn the Spider-Man suit forever and always. While the actor hasn’t had the opportunity to play a superhero, he’s got plenty of time to earn a role of his own either in the MCU or DC Universe. My vote would definitely be to see the actor in his favorite superhero, Robin.

You can see Mason Thames in the Green Day comedy, Nimrods, this weekend. Then, his next film, Idiots, comes out later this month on August 28. Thames also has How to Train Your Dragon 2 on the 2027 movie schedule, and it will hit theaters on June 11. Hopefully, he’ll get a supersuit of his own one day, too!