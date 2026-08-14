Katee Sackhoff Rocking A Wonder Woman Swimsuit Has Me Wanting To Go Back To Blonde Era Diana

While Katee Sackhoff has had her fair share of iconic costumes , she recently took inspiration from an iconic character from the DC universe. During a recent beach day, the actress rocked a swimsuit that looked like Wonder Woman’s costume, and it was amazing. Now she’s got me thinking about how I’d love to see a blonde Diana in the DCU .

Seriously, you have to see this cute swimsuit from Katee Sackhoff (who is no stranger to an amazing summer fashion moment ). Taking to Instagram to lament about the fact that summer is almost over, the Battlestar Galactica star also posted an image of herself wearing a Wonder Woman one-piece swimsuit and sitting somewhere warm. Take a look:

A post shared by Katee Sackhoff (@therealkateesackhoff) A photo posted by on

While The Mandalorian star has spoken about working in the Star Wars universe “forever,” this look certainly makes me think she should join DC too. Granted, I don’t know if Wonder Woman is the right character or if James Gunn would have someone else in mind. However, this post does have me thinking about the potential for a blonde Diana.

Of course, I know that Wonder Woman is typically brunette, with Lynda Carter and Gal Gadot’s live-action iterations of the character being two of the most well-known. However, back in the ‘70s, Cathy Lee Crosby was blonde when she played the character, and it really was a whole vibe. So as we prepare to see a fresh take on this character, maybe it’d be fun to switch up her look a little and make her hair a bit lighter.

While that’s a little hope I have, it’s by no means a requirement. In fact, I’d be shocked if it happened, considering the rumors about who might be playing Wonder Woman in the upcoming DC movies .

Although nowhere near confirmed, it’s rumored that Adria Arjona could play Wonder Woman in the DCU. Funnily enough, she and Katee Sackhoff are both seasoned Star Wars actors, which makes this story even more fun. And I happen to think that the Andor actress would be a great fit for Wonder Woman! So this whole situation has me all excited about this DCU rumor again.

At the moment, we know the actress will be in Man of Tomorrow (though her role is unconfirmed), and it looks like she’s in superhero shape . But whether or not she’ll play Diana is unknown. So, for now, my dream of a blonde Wonder Woman can stay alive.

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Although what I’d really like is some casting confirmation about all this. While we wait to find out who gets to play the iconic DC hero next, I’ll be thinking about this cute Wonder Woman-themed look from Katee Sackhoff and trying to find ways to rep my favorite superheroes via my swim wardrobe.