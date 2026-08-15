The (Frustratingly) Obvious Dungeon Crawler Carl Detail Fans Are Just Now Noticing

CinemaBlend was very enthusiastic when Peacock announced it would be bringing a Dungeon Crawler Carl series to the small screen, with creator of talking bear series Ted Seth MacFarlane attached. In the time since, we’ve learned details like audiobook narrator Jeff Hays still doing the voice of talking cat Princess Donut, and anecdotally, more people increasingly seem to be joining the DCC bandwagon. Because of this, a lot of people are also just now noticing some fun details, including one frustratingly obvious one you won’t be able to unsee now.

The book-to-screen adaptation has had a dedicated fanbase for a while, and that fanbase is only growing. Recently, one fan actually really took a look at the cover for Matt Dinniman’s first book, the titular Dungeon Crawler Carl ( available on Amazon ). They noticed one detail they’d never noticed before. Take a look.

(Image credit: Ace Books)

Per the Reddit reader, there’s an “eye” in the center of the letter a in the word Carl. It’s easy to miss, particularly given a lot of people choose to listen to these books instead of read them. But is it a reference to the AI that plays a major component in the books and in Carl's fate as a whole?

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It's right there on the cover, guys. I'd always wondered what the red, slotted eye on the cover was. When it hit me.Guys. It's an eye. In the 'A.’ It's the 'A'-eye.

I’d honestly been a book reader and not a listener. I’m also a person who literally bedazzled the eye on the cover of my copy. Despite this, I never even thought anything about the eye, much less that it could be an "AI" reference. However, some enterprising readers actually spelled this out a bit further for those of us who are a bit denser when it comes to Dinniman’s lore.

Digging Even Deeper Into The A “Eye”

Mostly, people are talking about what we know about Book 1, here, but some readers who are much further ahead further theorized about how this could be a sign the “AI” is literally inside Carl. It’s a little early to be noting that on the Dungeon Crawler Carl cover, but it has been hinted at in later books. Though, if Matt Dinniman thought that through that far ahead, kudos to him.

"AI is also inside of “Carl” could be hinting at his primal class."

"Even better, it could be hinting that the AI is literally physically located inside Carl. In This Inevitable Ruin; the Ai describes its own back as being “ 30.004861 centimeters” which interesting enough, happens to be the exact same number it gives in describing Carls Foot in the Butchers Masquerade."

Now some people think the eye was just a cute touch alluding to Mongo, and they’ll die on that hill. We've heard some wild details about DCC coming together already, and I don’t really think this one is an incorrect theory either. In fact, now someone has pointed out the “a eye” double meaning, I'd be surprised if it wasn't intentional -- even if they are using Mongo's eye to illustrate the point. Using "a" eye for AI just can't be an accident.

"I thought it was Mongo's eyeball but this makes way more sense."

"Naw mongo’s eye makes more sense still. Because that is definitely a Dino mouth on the cover. Sometimes the blue curtains really are just blue curtains."

"I mean more realistically it’s just an allusion to Mongo since it’s also a Dino mouth and the eye is placed roughly where it would be on the head sometimes the blue curtains are just that, blue curtains."

If you haven’t picked up Dungeon Crawler Carl yet, you definitely should give it a chance ahead of the new series getting off the ground. It’s a delight, devastating and amusing alike, particularly as you get into the second and third books. I can’t wait to see it play out on the small screen, and hopefully in a way that sticks the landing. With two more books to come, we’ll see.

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Meanwhile, while we wait, check out what is coming to TV this fall with our full 2026 TV schedule.