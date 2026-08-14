No, Kristen Stewart Isn't Tired Of Talking About Twilight (But, She Has Choice Words For How 'Serious' She Was About It)
She will unconditionally and irrevocably always be reminded of Twilight.
Next year it will be 15 years since Kristen Stewart and the Twilight cast officially said goodbye to the franchise. Yes, it was back in 2012 when the vampire movies ended with the release of Breaking Dawn Part 2. However, I think they’ve probably realized by now that they may never truly say farewell to Twilight due to how big of a deal it continues to be. And how does K-Stew feel about that?
It’s an interesting one, because to some, the Twilight movies are classics they’re always going back and watching. (All five movies are currently streaming for those with a Hulu subscription). Then, there’s another camp of people who feel “superior” to them, or just don’t get why they are so popular. Stewart was asked if she gets “annoyed” about being questioned about the movies. Here’s how she responded:
I never thought about it like this before, but what a great point from Kristen Stewart. While I’d think the actress would be totally over it, it sounds like it’s just an odd experience to wrap one’s head around. As she added:
Remember, Kristen Stewart was just 17 years old when she first played Bella Swan in Twilight, and Robert Pattinson was 22. While she wasn't “annoyed” that it was brought up on the In Your Dreams podcast, she did have some criticisms of her teenage self. She also said this:
I can’t even imagine having my most popular work being something I made when I was 17 years old. Can you? I would have very similar cringe thoughts about my choices too. And, sure, Kristen Stewart is a bit critical about it. Though, it also sounds like she’s gained some perspective on making the movies that she just didn’t have while she was in the middle of the craze.
Stewart hasn’t shied away from talking about it in the past, either. Previously, she said she’d be down to direct a Twilight remake and even signed on for a new vampire movie called Flesh of the Gods. And her co-stars don’t remove themselves from it either. Robert Pattinson even shouted out Team Jacob unprompted at The Odyssey premiere. Sometimes you just have to embrace your cringe, you know?
Anyways, with Twilight firmly in the past, even though she's fine with talking about it, Stewart’s latest movie is a stoner comedy called The Wrong Girls, which is one of the latest 2026 movies out in theaters this weekend.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.