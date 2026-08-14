No, Kristen Stewart Isn't Tired Of Talking About Twilight (But, She Has Choice Words For How 'Serious' She Was About It)

Next year it will be 15 years since Kristen Stewart and the Twilight cast officially said goodbye to the franchise. Yes, it was back in 2012 when the vampire movies ended with the release of Breaking Dawn Part 2. However, I think they’ve probably realized by now that they may never truly say farewell to Twilight due to how big of a deal it continues to be. And how does K-Stew feel about that?

It’s an interesting one, because to some, the Twilight movies are classics they’re always going back and watching. (All five movies are currently streaming for those with a Hulu subscription). Then, there’s another camp of people who feel “superior” to them, or just don’t get why they are so popular. Stewart was asked if she gets “annoyed” about being questioned about the movies. Here’s how she responded:

No, I'm not annoyed at all. It's really funny because it was like we did five of those movies and it took five years and then we've never stopped talking about it and during the time in which they were coming out, we were really always being asked to kind of look at it from the outside, which was not possible to do yet. You know what I mean? Like, ‘So, what do you think about this?’ You're like, ‘I'm just making the movies and everyone's like tripping. I don't know.’

I never thought about it like this before, but what a great point from Kristen Stewart. While I’d think the actress would be totally over it, it sounds like it’s just an odd experience to wrap one’s head around. As she added:

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It was tight. It was weird, dude. The first one, we were talking about this earlier because someone else asked about it, but I was such a pretentious little loser trying to make it like the very best. It was so, so serious. Me and Rob were like, ‘Yeah, this is fucking, this is like, let's try and like elevate this shit,’ and it's like, ‘Just be exactly what age you are and say the words.’

Remember, Kristen Stewart was just 17 years old when she first played Bella Swan in Twilight, and Robert Pattinson was 22. While she wasn't “annoyed” that it was brought up on the In Your Dreams podcast, she did have some criticisms of her teenage self. She also said this:

Tonally, we were all kind of teenage about it. It was always like, ‘Oh my god, embarrassing. I just want it to be fucking real and it's impossible. Everyone's like making it fucking impossible for it to be like fucking real,’ and then you look at it and you're like, ‘It was fucking real,’ and kind of campy and sick. Anything like too much is so perfect for that period of time where you're not going to do subtle stuff when you're like a teenager dying. You know what I mean?

I can’t even imagine having my most popular work being something I made when I was 17 years old. Can you? I would have very similar cringe thoughts about my choices too. And, sure, Kristen Stewart is a bit critical about it. Though, it also sounds like she’s gained some perspective on making the movies that she just didn’t have while she was in the middle of the craze.

Stewart hasn’t shied away from talking about it in the past, either. Previously, she said she’d be down to direct a Twilight remake and even signed on for a new vampire movie called Flesh of the Gods. And her co-stars don’t remove themselves from it either. Robert Pattinson even shouted out Team Jacob unprompted at The Odyssey premiere. Sometimes you just have to embrace your cringe, you know?

Anyways, with Twilight firmly in the past, even though she's fine with talking about it, Stewart’s latest movie is a stoner comedy called The Wrong Girls, which is one of the latest 2026 movies out in theaters this weekend.