I Had To Ask Kristen Stewart What It Was Like To Film A Lot Of The Wrong Girls While Wearing Trash Bags

Minor spoilers for The Wrong Girls are ahead! You can catch the well-reviewed stoner comedy in theaters now.

Kristen Stewart’s style is iconic. From saying she’d wear an old white T-shirt to her wedding to proving that you can rock a sheer skirt and shorts at the same time, she’s donned countless looks that were extremely cool and challenged the norms of women’s fashion . Now, in her new movie, The Wrong Girls, she’s doing that in a very unique way, as she and Alia Shawkat had to wear outfits made of trash bags for a significant portion of the film. I, obviously, had to ask them what exactly it was like to rock such chic yet trashy outfits.

Now, I know it’s odd to read that they wore outfits made of trash bags; however, that’s exactly what happened. During this comedy that sees Stewart and Shawkat’s stoned characters realize they have a power some bad people want, their characters, Frankie and Molly, need to change for a party but don’t have access to their clothes. They naturally decide to fashion fits out of garbage bags. Take a look:

(Image credit: Neon)

So, I asked the actresses pictured above and writer/director Dylan Meyer (who also happens to be Stewart’s wife) about these honestly cute outfits and what it was like to wear them. The Twilight star began the conversation by telling a story about a photo she and the Arrested Development actress took the first time they tried the trashy fits on:

Kristen Stewart : Ok, so there’s this picture that is so good and cute.

: Ok, so there’s this picture that is so good and cute. Alia Shawkat : Oh, wait, I don’t know if I’ve seen it.

: Oh, wait, I don’t know if I’ve seen it. Kristen Stewart : I sent it to you, for sure. You’ve seen it; I’ll show it to you after this. It's like it's the first time we put the trash bags on.

: I sent it to you, for sure. You’ve seen it; I’ll show it to you after this. It's like it's the first time we put the trash bags on. Alia Shawkat : Oh yeah, in the mirror?

: Oh yeah, in the mirror? Kristen Stewart : Yeah, and we literally were like, and we've never felt ourselves harder. We were just like—

: Yeah, and we literally were like, and we've never felt ourselves harder. We were just like— Alia Shawkat: Posing all sexy. I was like, ‘Damn, we look hot as fuck.’

Honestly, they did look hot during these scenes in The Wrong Girls, and the garbage garments also gave the release on the 2026 movie schedule a very unique, stylish and hilarious flair. To that point, Stewart noted that she felt like these creatively cut ensembles made of garbage bags were kind of “high fashion.” However, we also have to remember that they were literally wearing trash bags...

I know, and I sent it to her. I was like, ‘This is the coolest picture we've ever taken,’ and we're like, ‘We can't wait to wear this in this movie.’ And there's this line in the thing where we're like, ‘It's high fashion.’ I'm like, ‘Dude, it kind of is high fashion.’ But then wearing them --

This is when things got hard. The women had to wear their outfits for days on end, and Shawkat told me that after several 15-hour days, the fits were not as fun:

In practicality, it was actually not the most fun for that long. We did wear them for several days for 15 hours at a time.

Meyer then chimed in to say she thinks they had to wear the outfits for “weeks,” and they did so while it was “cold” outside. And notably, along with wearing the fits to a party, Stewart and Shawkat donned them during the following scene where they were trying to get home.

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However, they committed to the bit, rocked the outfits, which included an off-the-shoulder minidress and a cute matching set, and locked in. As Stewart explained, costume designer Heidi Bivens “killed it,” and the garments ended up really making all the jokes even funnier.

Now, to see these ladies and their trash bag outfits in action, you can catch The Wrong Girls in theaters now.