I Watched Field Of Dreams For The First Time, And I Have Thoughts

So I finally watched Field of Dreams – and boy, do I have thoughts. The best sports movies have never been my cup of tea. I love a lot of different genres, from the best fantasy films out there to the great horror movies to the most wonderful romantic comedies , I adore them all, but sports movies are never my go-to.

Honestly, I've only ever been a sports comedy person, so anything else regarding sports, including dramas is not really my thing. But then my co-workers kept going on and on about this movie, Field of Dreams, starring Kevin Costner, so I caved and decided to check it out. Keep in mind I'm only 24. If you can believe it, I have yet to watch every movie ever made, and I had never seen Field of Dreams before. So, I decided to give it a shot, only knowing that it was a baseball movie – which was why I had probably never watched it.

Well, now I've watched it, so let's talk about it.

I Honestly Didn't Know What This Movie Was About

Truthfully, I had no idea what Field of Dreams was about – so when I got to sit down and watch the film, I was shocked by what I saw.

All I knew was that it was a great baseball movie , and there was a ton of said sport in it. I had heard my dad speak about it because he grew up loving baseball, but it wasn't a film I had ever watched as a kid. So, imagine my surprise when I watched Field of Dreams without ever seeing a trailer, and I learned that this movie was more like a fantasy drama than just your typical baseball movie.

From the opening shots of the film, we see just what kind of movie we're diving into, one where a man feels the need to build a baseball field in his cornfield due to a voice telling him to do so – and then legendary late ball players suddenly appear to play on it.

I never knew that about this movie. I did no research. I went in blind – and honestly, I think that's the best course of action for anyone who has never seen it before. It caught my attention instantly after that.

The Concept Of The Movie Itself Is Really Interesting

What's also interesting about Field of Dreams is that once I understood the concept of the movie, I was super intrigued. I didn't think I would get fully invested in a film about a man building a baseball field in his backyard because a voice told him so, but here I was – at the edge of my seat.

From how he builds up the field with his family to his adventure across the United States due to this voice trying to lead him to something he doesn't even understand, it's all entertaining to watch. And Kevin Costner does a great job guiding you on this fantastical journey.

There Are Way More Stars In This Than I Thought

Kevin Costner is the only person I knew who starred in Field of Dreams before watching it– mainly because he was on the poster and he has shared some BTS moments in the past from the movie. However, only after I researched and watched the movie did I realize there are way more stars here than I thought.

Ray Liotta fits his role perfectly, and to be frank, it felt strange to see him in a part where he's so gentle as a baseball player compared to many of his other iconic characters in movies like Goodfellas. Ray Liotta's best films have always been on my mind, but Field of Dreams was one I just now imagined could be included in that.

It is the same with James Earl Jones, who was the voice of my childhood because of his roles as Mufasa in The Lion King and Darth Vader in the Star Wars universe. Well, he was great in this movie too. Terrance Mann's character was also one of the best in the film; any scene he was in always made me smile.

Kevin Costner was a great star, but having Ray Liotta, James Earl Jones, and so many more join in on this movie, from Amy Madigan to Timothy Busfield to Burt Lancaster, was perfect. Everyone was so well cast and made Field of Dreams as good as it truly is.

I Love The Honesty And Support From Annie

Annie, played by Amy Madigan, is my new girl crush, and I will not be taking any questions.

The support this woman gave her husband is mindboggling but also heartfelt. She fully believes that her husband is lowkey crazy. She tells him that right to his face when he brings up what the voice told him to do, but she is unwavering in her support of him. She fully backs him up when he asks about the baseball field, saying he wants to do it so he doesn't end up like his dad.

She was always there for him despite their financial troubles when he wanted to go across the country to get to Terrance Mann. Even towards the end, when the bank rears its ugly head on them due to their debt, she stands by him. That kind of love is rare to find – and it was beautiful to watch.

I Love How Everyone Is Just Like 'Screw It, We’re Going To Follow These Signs' Even If They Seem Crazy

When I tell you I have never laughed harder than at some of these scenes in Field of Dreams, I mean it.

I laughed so dang much because, for the life of me, I could not believe that everyone was going along with this crazy idea. From Ray's wife agreeing to the baseball field to Terrance going with Ray across the country because he heard the voice too, everyone is openly saying they think they might be crazy, but they're just going for it.

I didn't laugh in the comedic sense – I laughed because it feels so free to go with your gut and follow your intuition. The delivery was almost funny in how everyone went along with everything that happened. However, I also wished that I trusted the signs from the universe as much as they do – maybe then I'd get to go on more crazy adventures like these guys -- but I think I'll be happy enough not to hear a voice, thanks.

This Movie Surprisingly Touched Me More Than I Believed It Would

I went into this not expecting to like this movie as much as I did. All I knew was that it was a baseball film, and that's that – but I came out not only enjoying Field of Dreams but feeling much more touched by it than I believed I would be.

While there are plenty of fantasy aspects to it in regards to the ball players and enough baseball to categorize it as a sports movie, Field of Dreams is ultimately about a son coming to terms with his past. It's about trying to heal the broken bond with his father through this baseball field, the one thing they shared for so long, and the one that ultimately destroyed their relationship.

Because of this, that end sequence is one of the best because it finally shows them reconnecting after so many years. I started to bawl when they had one last catch – I didn't expect to cry like I was watching the most heartbreaking deaths on The Walking Dead while viewing Field of Dreams, but here we are, I guess.

All in all, I would rewatch Field of Dreams. I enjoyed it thoroughly, and I think anyone who hasn't watched it yet should give it a shot. This movie was a homerun and more, and now I can say I have one more thing in common with my dad - we both like Field of Dreams.