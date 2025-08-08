I Went Into Together Thinking I'd Be Severely Grossed Out, But It Wasn't What I Expected (And That's Not A Complaint)

I’m not the biggest fan of body horror. While I have watched the best body horror films out there, it is not the type of genre that I would blatantly search out to watch because there are so many other great horror films out there that don’t utilize body horror to a certain degree. I tend to stay away from it.

But then the marketing for Together became a constant in my life, and I knew somewhere deep down in my soul that I was going to end up seeing it in theaters. And I did. I mean, it’s Dave Franco and Alison Brie. I love them, and the fact that they’re in this body horror film together boded so well for me. However, I didn’t walk out of this movie severely grossed out – I actually walked out with a different feeling, and here’s what it was.

(Image credit: Neon)

The Film Itself Had Some Great Body Horror

Before I say that, the film did have some excellent body horror. I think I’ve slowly gotten used to it, with films like The Substance giving me nightmare s and movies like Bring Her Back creatively using cantaloupes to make me never want to eat one again. But body horror is riding a wave right now that can’t be stopped.

Together was also a part of that and had some moments where I was truly turning away from the movie screen because the cracking sounds and so much more were getting to me. It all culminates in that final shot of Together , which is wild and crazy to think about, but while the body horror was intense, it wasn’t what truly made me love this film.

(Image credit: Neon)

However, Dave Franco And Alison Brie Had Me Reeling With Their Line Delivery

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

I laughed a lot during this film. Like, to a point where I wondered if I was honestly okay or if I was losing my mind like these two were. But honestly, it was just the delivery of these two.

There were so many moments that were truly terrifying, but were delivered with some grandiose and hilarity that made me snicker every single time. For example, when Millie was trying to grab the drugs to try and stop their bodies from morphing together, she was screaming about the child lock on them, and I don’t know what it was, but I was snorting laughing during it.

Another part that I couldn’t help but laugh at was when Millie was sawing through their arms, and she was trying to remain so calm, and Tim was freaking out, and it felt like a couple who was just on the edge of losing their minds together. They felt like such a real couple there, which, obviously, makes sense due to the actors’ real-life marriage. But sometimes that doesn’t translate to the screen, and this time, it was perfect.

(Image credit: Neon)

And Even The Ending Felt Almost As Cheesy As A Rom-Com Despite It Being Horrifying

Even the ending of this movie was hilarious in specific ways. The fact that it almost ends with a horrifying twist on a rom-com, where they just give in and combine while listening to “2 Become 1” as they dance and make out, was hilariously terrifying to me, and I was just shaking my head at the audacity. They were legit so in love, and yet there’s this horrible moment happening, and I was crying laughing because it’s so morbid in the best way.