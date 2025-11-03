I Heard Tubi's New Horror Movie Was Making People Sick, So Obviously I Had To Watch It

There are a lot of great horror movies on Tubi, no matter if you’re talking about beloved classics, forgotten gems, or new originals. When I heard about a film in the latter camp that was so disgusting it was making people sick, I decided to carve out some time to watch it. I should have taken all the reviews as a sign, but I relented and experienced what is one of the most revolting releases from the 2025 movie schedule: Match.

The truth is, I didn’t know anything about Danishka Esterhazy’s new horror movie before I stumbled upon a Daily Mail article about it making people sick to their stomachs. But, after reading the way folks were reacting to this movie about the dangers of online dating, I obviously had to watch it. Now I wish I hadn’t. Seriously, I really wish I hadn’t.

(Image credit: Tubi)

Match Is Just As Disgusting As I Heard

Match follows a young woman named Paola (Humberly González) as she goes on a first date after meeting a mysterious yet handsome man on an online dating site, only to discover that a crazed woman brought her there to be impregnated by her heavily deformed son. After reading that basic synopsis and comments from people who watched before me, I had a feeling things would get dark, disgusting, and distressing. I was right about all three.

From Paola stepping on a mousetrap and peeling off her toenails while trying to escape a house of horrors to a grotesque monster getting a certain body part stuck in a similar trap later on, this movie doesn’t shy away from body horror. Not quite on the same level as David Cronenberg’s best work, but a step above the ridiculousness of Hostel, just with a smaller budget. I yelled out “No, just no” multiple times, covered my face, and fought the urge to vomit at some of the displays of violence and gore, but that wasn’t the worst part.

(Image credit: Tubi)

But The Body Horror Wasn’t The Most Disgusting Part

As I said, Match has no shortage of disgusting body horror, but that pales in comparison to the psychological horror and utter depravity on display throughout its 90-plus-minute runtime. Without giving too much away (or getting CinemaBlend shut down), there’s a scene where the mother (played by Dianne Simpson) takes things way too far with one of her sons, to the point where I said “Nope,” pressed pause, and returned a few hours later.

I don’t like using the word “Ick,” but it’s the best way to describe the relationship between mother and son in this truly unsettling movie. Lucille would be high up on the list of worst horror movie moms of all time. She cares about her sons, but the lengths she goes through to get a grandchild is something.

(Image credit: Tubi)

I’m Not Going To Lie, I Felt Gross After Watching This

Part of me liked the shock value and exploitative nature of Match, but that more rational side of my brain was craving a scalding hot shower with a brillo pad and some lava soap, followed by some bleach to cleanse myself of this mess. The body horror, the psychological horror, the damp and musty feel of the house, all of it was so unsettling. It didn’t ruin my day or anything like that, but yeah, I felt disgusting after this.

If you’re up to it, Match is streaming for free over on Tubi, where you can also watch one of R.L. Stine’s scariest adaptations yet. However, the latest movie from the Goosebumps creator is far less unnerving than this shocking display of body horror.