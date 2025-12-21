I Enjoyed The Is This Thing On? Love Story, But Not Why You'd Think

Is This Thing On? may be my favorite Bradley Cooper-directed movie. That’s a bold statement from me because I am a huge fan of A Star is Born and all its complexities. I think my appreciation and admiration comes from the fact that I was so clueless about it when I attended an early screening at the 61st Chicago International Film Festival.

As a movie geek, I must confess that I have been really bad at watching and keeping up with movie news this year. Therefore, Is This Thing On? was nowhere on my radar. I just saw that Bradley Cooper directed it, and that Will Arnett and Laura Dern starred; that was enough to give it a chance.

I watched for the big names, but stayed for the beautiful love story.

Warning: Is This Thing On? Spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

I Love That Is This Thing On?'s Main Love Story Is Between Alex And Comedy

Is This Thing On? follows newly divorced couple Alex (Will Arnett) and Tess (Laura Dern) Novak and how they navigate their new life without each other. Alex and Tess were together for 26 years, share friends, have two sons and two dogs. This split is pretty major.

However, unlike many sad breakup movies, it’s a lot more lighthearted and fun. This is partly because Is This Thing On? mainly focuses on how Alex ends up in the stand-up comedy world. He doesn’t want to pay a cover charge, so he agrees to perform. He uses this moment to explore his divorce on stage. Then he gets addicted to the high of performing.

Alex loses one love of his life and replaces it with another. Is This Thing On? is about forgotten passion and finding love for something that allows you to heal and be seen. Comedy makes Alex a new man — or a version of himself he had forgotten.

I believe people can have deep love for a person and a passion. Alex falling in love with comedy makes the story an inspirational film , because it reminded me of the joy of loving a passion, a hobby, or a career so much that it helps you find yourself again.

It Shows How Regaining Passion For Something Can Reawaken Life

Is This Thing On? introduces Alex and Tess as a pretty amicable separated couple. It’s clear that nothing dramatic like infidelity happened. They both just lost their passion for life and each other. When Alex finds comedy again, he starts to become a version of himself who’s happier, freer, and someone Tess and others find enticing and charismatic.

They begin to secretly date again after she accidentally sees him perform. While Alex rediscovers his passion for comedy, Tess works towards coaching volleyball. She used to be a star player when she was younger, and also begins to become a version of herself that she loves and misses. However, she notes that she also loves the current version of herself. That’s a big thing that caused problems in their marriage. Alex didn’t love who he became.

It takes his comedy hobby to get him back to a version of himself that he loves. This allows him to become a better partner for Tess. It took finding something that spoke to his soul to get it back.

I Enjoy How Is This Thing On? Also Shows How That Can Restore Love Between People

I didn’t know if I should get my hopes up about Alex and Tess getting back together because the movie made it clear that love still existed between them, but that didn’t necessarily mean they would reunite. I have been burned by too many broken TV character romances and movie breakups to know whether to even consider a reunion as a possibility. Even after the duo had their secret affair, I was still cautious about them.

Nevertheless, I have realized I really like second-chance romances, especially when it involves a divorced couple falling in love again. It doesn’t happen often, but it is kind of riveting when something doesn’t completely work out the first time, but people are hopeful (or foolish) enough to try again. The only reason I believe they were able to begin again is that they worked on themselves and became better people.

The passion they felt for comedy and volleyball allowed them to show passion in other aspects of their lives. This included each other. I am sure Tess and Alex will still have problems, but it’s the restoration of the old flame of passion with their hobbies that opens the door for a second chance at their marriage. Passion projects can be powerful enough to regenerate the heart in extraordinary ways. They can help people fall in love again.

I Am A Sucker For A Second Chance Love Story, And This Film Delivers That In Two Ways

This film has a couple of second-chance love stories. The obvious one is between Tess and Alex. They get the chance to work on their romantic relationship again, and aren't doing it for the children or to keep a happy home, but because they want to try again. It’s the best way to experience a second-chance love story: a genuine desire to be together again because you still believe the relationship is worth fighting for.

The second second-chance love story is Alex and comedy. It’s mentioned as something he enjoyed when he was younger. He was also apparently good at it. Maybe he just lost interest or life got in the way, but this is a renewed opportunity for him. He gets a second chance at exploring that passion and love story. Tess does as well with volleyball. They get another chance with each other and their passions.

Is This Thing On? Really Offered Me A Good Reminder That Love Can Go Beyond Romance

I will always love a heartfelt or heartbreaking romance story; they fuel me. However, I also love a love story that isn’t necessarily romantic. Love and passion come in many different forms, so I appreciate it when movies reflect this with the plot.

Alex’s love is a gateway into repairing his romantic partnership with Tess, but I think the most compelling love story of the story is between him and his joy of performing and comedy. These types of movies remind you not to just seek happiness in other people but in things that bring inner peace, a purpose, and bliss.

Is This Thing On?, once again, proves that Bradley Cooper is a great actor and director. It’s also one of the must-see 2025 movies.