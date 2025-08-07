After Missing F1 In IMAX, I'm So Glad We All Have A Second Chance To See Brad Pitt's Big, Beautiful Face In The Premium Format

Earlier this summer, the world was wowed by director Joseph Kosinski’s F1. The 2025 movie asked the question, “Who wants to see Brad Pitt and Damson Idris race some sweet cars?” The picture was also prominently “filmed for IMAX” and made quite a name for itself. However, if you're like me, you made the choice to see F1’s blazing 4DX-perience , while tentatively looking back and wondering what you missed. (It was really rad.)

My friends, we don’t have to wonder for much longer. In fact, F1 will be back in IMAX auditoriums as of next Friday, August 15th. Tickets are about to go on sale on August 8th, and if this is anything like Sinners’ IMAX revival earlier this year, you’re going to want to get in on this ASAP. I know I intend to do just that, as missing the premium large format version of the “biggest original box office blockbuster of 2025” is a bit of a regret for me.

I also have to admit that my desire to revisit F1 isn’t merely for the visuals. When turned up to the right levels, IMAX’s sound is immersive as hell, as I noticed in my press screenings for both Sinners and Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. So knowing about F1’s meticulous sound design , as well as Hans Zimmer’s fire musical score, has me even more invested to head back to the starting line.

For a sample of what to expect, check out Maestro Zimmer’s theme for the picture below:

Good luck trying to drive the speed limit listening to that in your car! Joseph Kosinski selling F1’s technical marvels as a leaner, meaner operation than his previous hit, Top Gun: Maverick, cannot be understated. Which is probably why some critical reactions to Brad Pitt’s racing drama noted the picture as an experience that’s driven more by spectacle than narrative.

I, on the other hand, totally bought into the more traditional sports story, no matter F1’s inaccuracies when compared to the actual sport. Thanks to being told in such a cinematic way that it reminded me of why I love movies like this in the first place, this flick works best when it’s big and loud. Which, surprisingly enough, are two claims that apply to the Ed Sheeran single released on this very soundtrack.

A good pair of headphones, and the largest screen possible at home, will only get you so far when it comes to replicating that experience. That means if you want to get in on the F1 IMAX experience, whether it’s your first or return trip, you’ll need to act fast. This racing team will be returning to larger than life scope on August 15th, which will more than likely leave to make way for Black Swan’s 15th anniversary re-release on August 21st.