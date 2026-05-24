I’d Wondered If Idris Elba Was Ever (Really) In The Running For James Bond Amid Rumors, And Someone Asked Him

The “who’s the next James Bond” conversation has been going on for a while now, and it feels like we aren’t getting any closer to crowning a successor. Near the end of Daniel Craig’s tenure in the franchise, speculation ramped up, and it only increased after he said goodbye to the series But, even years before that, fans were throwing out names for potential successors, including Idris Elba's. Despite that, I've long wondered if Elba was truly in the mix for the 007 gig, and he recently revealed whether or not he was in the conversation to begin with.

While speaking with People, Elba opened up about this long-held rumor that associated him with the James Bond film franchise. Even though he was constantly asked about Bond by fans, and his name showed up in listicles for over a decade, Elba shared a take on the speculation that honestly surprised me. He explained:

My name's not getting thrown out, no way. They're going younger. And I wish them all the luck of the world. I can't wait — it's going to be amazing. I'm honestly not in the race ever. I wasn't in the race in the first place.

I’m not sure I completely agree with the actor. He seemed like a contender for a while, at least at the beginning. After Spectre, Craig’s interest in the role was waning, which is when all this hullabaloo started. Elba would’ve been 10 years younger (in his early 40s) and would’ve been a great choice for the role. However, Craig decided to return for one last Bond movie, 2021's No Time To Die, which pushed things back quite a bit.

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Of course, this is all just me looking at the situation from the outside. Elba's comments seem to suggest that he never received serious consideration from the 007 franchise's producers. And that's quite disappointing, given that he feels like a great fit for the role.

So where will Bond go now? Well, many contenders have been thrown out in context with the project, especially since it was officially announced that Bond 26 would happen with Denis Villeneuve at the helm. It seems almost certain that Bond will go younger this time around, with frequent rumored frontrunners being Callum Turner, Jacob Elordi and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Some rumors even suggest casting could go even younger, with 22-year-old Louis Partridge reportedly being in contention.

At the very least, Amazon (which acquired creative control over the Bond IP in 2025) recently shared a casting update. Apparently, auditions are underway, but that still means it could be a while before a new actor is cast.

More on James Bond (Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM) The James Bond 26 Casting Situation Is Encouraging, But Also Very Frustrating

Even though Bond will not be a reality for the Wire star, and he believes it never was a real possibility in the first place, I think Elba is ultimately better off without Bond. Playing Commander Bond requires a pretty tight contract, and Elba may not have been able to take on some of his best projects if he’d been restricted to Bond. I have to wonder if he would’ve been able to headline Luther as long as he did, and his involvement in both the DCEU and MCU would likely have not been feasible. When one door closes another one opens, and I personally can’t wait to see what Elba has on top outside of the 007 world.

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You might not be able to see Idris Elba as James Bond, but you can see him in his latest film, Masters of the Universe, which is heading to theaters on June 5th as part of the 2026 movie schedule.