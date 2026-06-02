I Have No Idea Why Michael Weatherly Is Weighing In On Who Should Play James Bond, But His AI Poster Sold Me

It feels like the ongoing narrative about the upcoming Bond 26 has been ongoing forever. What feels like lifetimes has really only been about five years, as Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007 hit theaters in 2021. While there is some argument that fans had wondered about the next actor to nab the role before that, and five years is certainly a long time to wait, it’s also true that MGM began working with Amazon and the process has slowed as Barbara Broccoli and co. have stepped away . But have no fear, because former NCIS star Michael Weatherly recently jumped into the debate and honestly made a compelling case.

To be clear, Michael Weatherly does not want to be the next 007. Hailing from New York, the actor is certainly not British enough to take on the role, and besides if Idris Elba has aged out at 53 , Michael Weatherly has certainly aged out at 57. but he’s throwing one “guess into the ring,” and his AI argument is a compelling one.

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We know Callum Turner fills out a suit nicely thanks to his nuptials with Dua Lipa this week (after telling CinemaBlend he fell more in love with her when she calmed down her “little cousin,” ), so that edited poster is not really that far off. In fact, it's definitely giving me Pierce Brosnan vibes.

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One fan in the comments called out the AI, but I kind of like it gives us an idea of what we'd be getting into. It wouldn't be a huge shock to see the actor land the role.Callum Turner’s been on the shortlist for “James Bond odds” for a while now; however, it’s worth pointing out the shortlist ain’t a short list . Rege-Jean Page, Paul Mescal, Jack Lowden, Taron Egerton, Damson Idris, Josh O’Conner, and a very young (and very possible) Jacob Elordi have also been cited, and I’m not even getting into older rumors such as Henry Cavill. (Though Cavill himself has stated he’s been itching to play a Bond baddie .)

That didn't stop some fans in the comments for calling out Weatherly and say Cavill in particular would be a better fit. Though one fan merely wanted to start a "petition" for Weatherly himself to cameo, which isn't the worst idea.

Honestly, Callum Turner fills out a suit nicely. We saw it in Eternity, and I wouldn't mind seeing him try on 007 for size. However, at 36, it’s still unclear to me how young Amazon is wanting to go with the new James Bond. I’m not saying 36 is old at all, but when you compare to 28-year-old Elordi, there is an age difference, particularly when you think of someone signing on for three or four or five movies or whatever. Someone like Damson Idris sort of splits the difference at 34.

We'll have to wait and see though, because if it isn't obvious, Amazon does not seem to be in a hurry.