Idris Elba Says 007 Rumors Were ‘Never Legit,’ But I Don’t Know If I Agree With His Take On What’s Next For James Bond
Some folks still want him as the next Bond.
There are major movie franchises, and then there's the James Bond movies. Audiences have been following 007's adventures since 1962, and there's been debate about who might play him next following Daniel Craig's films. Actor Idris Elba's name has been tossed around for a long time, and the Masters of the Universe actor recently said the rumors were never legit. Although I'm not sure I agree with his assessment about why it would have never worked.
What we know about Bond 26 is extremely limited, with the biggest question being which actor will play the beloved MI6 agent next. During a recent interview with GQ, Elba spoke about the long-standing rumors about him playing Bond. It all began when Daniel Craig suggested back in 2008 that it was time for a Black actor to take on the role, following Barack Obama winning the Presidential Election. The Thor actor got honest by saying:
The chatter about Idris Elba's Bond has been going on for over a decade now, with some fans still hoping to see him with 007's tux and martini. But it sounds like there was never any real legitimacy to the casting, although the actor seems flattered that so many people wanted to see him in that iconic role.
Folks have ben betting on the next James Bond actor or some time now, and Elba's name still comes up even though the studio is reportedly looking for a younger actor for 007. Later in the same interview, the Sonic the Hedgehog actor shared why he never thought he'd actually play the role. In his words:
This is a super realistic take on the idea of a Black actor playing James Bond, but I'm not sure I agree with Elba's assessment. While an actor of color has yet to play the role of 007, I'd like to think that it's not an impossibility in today's world. Idris Elba is a wildly successful actor with generations of fans, and I think that he would be embraced in the role by moviegoing audiences.
Over the past few years, there's been a ton of conversations about the power of representation and inclusion in the media. But James Bond is a global IP, and Idris Elba seems to think that'll exclude Black actors from being considered for the leading role. He's got years of experience in the industry, but I'd like to think that we've progressed more as a society. We'll just have to wait and see who who actually end up replacing Daniel Craig as that character.
It's currently unclear when Bond 26 will arrive, but Idris Elba is in theaters now in Masters of the Universe as part of the 2026 movie release list.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.