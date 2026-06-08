Idris Elba Says 007 Rumors Were ‘Never Legit,’ But I Don’t Know If I Agree With His Take On What’s Next For James Bond

There are major movie franchises, and then there's the James Bond movies. Audiences have been following 007's adventures since 1962, and there's been debate about who might play him next following Daniel Craig's films. Actor Idris Elba's name has been tossed around for a long time, and the Masters of the Universe actor recently said the rumors were never legit. Although I'm not sure I agree with his assessment about why it would have never worked.

What we know about Bond 26 is extremely limited, with the biggest question being which actor will play the beloved MI6 agent next. During a recent interview with GQ, Elba spoke about the long-standing rumors about him playing Bond. It all began when Daniel Craig suggested back in 2008 that it was time for a Black actor to take on the role, following Barack Obama winning the Presidential Election. The Thor actor got honest by saying:

It was never legit. It was always just a rumor. I’ve always felt that it’s not a realistic thing. James Bond was written how he was written for a reason. But I was complimented by it.

The chatter about Idris Elba's Bond has been going on for over a decade now, with some fans still hoping to see him with 007's tux and martini. But it sounds like there was never any real legitimacy to the casting, although the actor seems flattered that so many people wanted to see him in that iconic role.

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Folks have ben betting on the next James Bond actor or some time now, and Elba's name still comes up even though the studio is reportedly looking for a younger actor for 007. Later in the same interview, the Sonic the Hedgehog actor shared why he never thought he'd actually play the role. In his words:

And also, I think, in realistic terms, some markets just don’t go for that. Bond is big all over the world. And [audiences] won’t [all] go for a Black male, an African male, playing Bond. That’s not what they like in their culture. Period.

This is a super realistic take on the idea of a Black actor playing James Bond, but I'm not sure I agree with Elba's assessment. While an actor of color has yet to play the role of 007, I'd like to think that it's not an impossibility in today's world. Idris Elba is a wildly successful actor with generations of fans, and I think that he would be embraced in the role by moviegoing audiences.

Over the past few years, there's been a ton of conversations about the power of representation and inclusion in the media. But James Bond is a global IP, and Idris Elba seems to think that'll exclude Black actors from being considered for the leading role. He's got years of experience in the industry, but I'd like to think that we've progressed more as a society. We'll just have to wait and see who who actually end up replacing Daniel Craig as that character.

It's currently unclear when Bond 26 will arrive, but Idris Elba is in theaters now in Masters of the Universe as part of the 2026 movie release list.