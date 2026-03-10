I've Been Extremely Nervous About How Outlander Will Wrap, But Diana Gabaldon Has A Message For The Fans

Outlander just returned to the 2026 TV schedule , yet its comeback has been bittersweet. That’s because Starz announced the series would be ending with Season 8 while Season 7 was still in the mix. The droughtlander had been long, and will soon be permanent. Plus, given there are more books to come in the written series the TV show is based on, I’ve been extremely nervous about where all of this is going.

However, author Diana Gabaldon is more bullish about the future, and has a message for the fans like me who are a bit tepid about what is coming next. She said after the Season premiere:

As I’ve been telling people for the last 11 years, the show is the show, and the books are the books. The books are not ending.

About a million years ago, and when I say a million years ago I really mean 10, Gabaldon was doing press while Outlander was still in its infancy. Someone asked her about the very famous scene from the pilot in which Frank sees a shadowy figure watching Claire from the window in Inverness. He approaches the ghostlike figured, revealed to be a shadow of Jamie Fraser, but the figure disappears. Gabaldon said years ago the explanation for that scene would be the very final thing she wrote into the series, which she believed at the time would be Book 10. (Gabaldon published Book 9, Go Tell The Bees That I Am Gone, back in 2021.)

Despite this, I don’t realistically know if we are getting a return to this scene in the final season of Outlander. I’ve recently been re-watching the series in anticipation of the final episodes, and the moment in the pilot really does serve to kick off all of the strangesness that comes next. In order to buy into Outlander, you have to buy into the concept of time travel in an historical setting, and that scene really serves to set the tone, and to share how vivid and poignant the connection between Jamie and Claire is, even before we’ve met Jamie.

(Image credit: Starz)

So, How The Heck Is Outlander Going To Wrap?

The cast knows, of course, having finished filming the series back in 2024 . Though Sam Heughan admitted at the time even he didn’t really know how the series was going to end , which made me wonder then if they had filmed multiple possibilities. His boss, EP Matthew B. Roberts, later confirmed multiple endings were filmed .

Meanwhile, Gabaldon has seen all of Outlander Season 8, and she’s throwing positivity at the restless fans like me who are very apprehensive about what’s next. She told TV Insider:

I think it’s an effective and satisfying ending. I’m beyond pleased that people have enjoyed the show so much all these years.

Most of the seasons of the series have loosely followed the books, but that timeline was sped up later in the series. We’ve seen some elements of Written in my Own Heart’s Blood in Season 7 already, but that book does have a lovely, memorable ending, and I half thought at the time when I read it that it might be the last book. That didn’t turn out to be the case, however.

Season 8 will reportedly draw on Book 9 (Go Tell The Bees That I am Gone) and Gabaldon also said here that it will not dive into her unpublished Book 10. Ergo, because the window scene is supposed to be how the series wraps, I’m concerned some character stories, including the moment by the window, will be left unfinished.

I will certainly miss the TV series not making it to the end of Diana Gabaldon’s written narrative. What I’m not tepid on is Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan. Though I love all the characters, they have admirably carried this drama for over a decade, and managed roles in major movie productions on the side. They’ve worked for months on scenes with warfare and action, they've somehow managed to keep love-making scenes fresh, and they have dealt with so much in the way of makeup to age them up and down. They are, simply put, the beating heart of Outlander, and the reason the show has gone on.