The Bride! Took A Big Swing In Theaters. Now, It Could Lose Millions

Big, ambitious movies sometimes connect with audiences in a major way. Other times, they swing for the fences and miss. Unfortunately for Maggie Gyllenhaal’s 2026 movie schedule release, The Bride!, the latter may be what’s happening. And based on the film's opening weekend box office, it now looks like the film could lose millions.

Inspired by the classic Bride of Frankenstein mythology, Gyllenhaal’s The Bride! debuted in theaters this past weekend, but the early box office numbers aren’t exactly encouraging. According to Deadline, the film opened to about $13.6 million worldwide, with only $7.3 million coming from domestic theaters. That’s a particularly rough start for a movie that reportedly cost around $80 million to produce, before marketing costs are factored in.

Industry insiders suggest the film could ultimately lose close to $90 million during its initial release cycle, though the full financial picture won’t be clear until after home entertainment and streaming revenue are included. That’s a tough outcome for a movie that clearly aimed to do something different and has connected with a lot of folks who did see it. CinemaBlend’s own Nick Venable gave the movie an outstanding five-star review, going so far as to call it a masterpiece.

The Bride! is a follow-up to Gyllenhaal’s critically acclaimed debut, The Lost Daughter, and was never meant to be a traditional horror film. Instead, the movie leans into a stylized, genre-blending approach that mixes period horror, punk-rock energy, and a tragic love story. The film also assembled an impressive cast, including Jessie Buckley in the title role alongside Christian Bale, with supporting performances from Penélope Cruz and Peter Sarsgaard.

Critics have noted that the movie looks stunning, with elaborate production design and striking visuals. But visually impressive movies don’t always translate into box office success. Part of the challenge may come down to the film’s identity.

Some industry observers believe The Bride! struggled to clearly define its audience. Even from the first Bride trailer, it was clear that the movie blended multiple tones and themes, from feminist storytelling to gothic romance to campy monster spectacle, which may have made it difficult for marketing to communicate exactly what the experience would be like. And in today’s social media-driven movie environment, word of mouth spreads incredibly fast.

Audience response to the film hasn’t been particularly strong so far, with a C+ CinemaScore indicating that general moviegoers were fairly mixed on the experience. That’s not necessarily disastrous for a more experimental film, but it does make it harder to achieve strong box office legs.

Timing may have also played a role. The movie arrived not long after Guillermo del Toro released his new book-to-screen adaptation of Mary Shelley’s novel, Frankenstein, streaming for folks with a Netflix subscription. That film reportedly drew huge viewership in its first week, which may have satisfied some audiences’ appetite for monster stories — at least for the moment.

There’s also the broader reality of the current box office landscape. Original movies, especially expensive ones that aren’t tied to existing franchises, can be a difficult sell. That doesn’t mean studios will stop trying. In fact, Warner Bros. appears to be taking a calculated approach with a diverse slate of upcoming films, hoping that major hits will offset the occasional miss.

Still, The Bride! represents a reminder of how risky ambitious filmmaking can be. By all accounts, Gyllenhaal set out to make a bold, unusual monster movie, and the studio backed that vision with a substantial budget and high-end creative team. Sometimes those risks pay off. Other times, the audience simply doesn’t show up.

And for The Bride!, the early numbers suggest that this particular gamble may end up costing the studio tens of millions before everything is said and done. But all is not lost. You can head to your local theater and see the new horror film for yourself and make up your mind about the flick.