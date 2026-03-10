MGK Has Flirted With Megan Fox In Recent Weeks, But What's Going On With Their Relationship?

Celebrity couples have a way of making headlines, just look at Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. While fame is a dream for many, this level of scrutiny often intensifies in the midst of high-profile breakups. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox likely know this all too well, as fans have been following their various breakups and reconciliations for years. MGK recently posted some flirty messages to Fox's social media, so are they possibly getting back together?

The drama between this former couple began in 2023, when Megan Fox deleted their photos together and rumors swirled that MGK cheated on her. In the years that have passed the two got back together, broke up again, and welcomed their daughter to the world. The Machine Gun Kelly turned heads recently when he got in the comments section of the Jennifer's Body actress' recent Instagram post. He posted:

Stoked I have your phone number.

This definitely seemed flirty to fans, especially since Fox's post was full of steamy thirst traps. The comment turned heads, leading to chatter about a possible reconciliation between the her and her Grammy-nominated ex (who is also the father of her baby).

So what's actually happening between these two? A report by TMZ offered some potential answers, with the outlet's sources claiming that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly aka Colson Baker are not getting back together. Nothing has allegedly changed between the former couple, who is instead focusing on coparenting their daughter Saga Blade together.

This is just the most recent example of how Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly continue to turn heads and make headlines related to their relationship. As previously mentioned, the drama began years ago. They reportedly went to lots of couples therapy together, and eventually reconciled. But just a month after Fox's pregnancy announcement broke the internet, Fox and MGK broke up once again.

While shippers out there might be disappointed that MGK's flirty comments were reportedly not an indication that the pair are getting back together, it's not all bad news. Namely because the two celebs are getting along well enough to continue coparenting their daughter. And he was comfortable enough to get in the comments section of her recent Instagram post.

Fox has coparented with her ex Brian Austin Green for years now, so she's got some experience in this regard. So despite whatever the drama was between the breakups, it's heartening to hear how the celebs have been able to put their children first... even if some folks are hoping the Transformers actress and Machine Gun Kelly end up getting back together sometime in the future. Smart money says more rumors and headlines are going to continue coming from that former couple.