How Rihanna (Reportedly) Responded To ‘Scary’ Home Shooting Incident

Rihanna found herself at the center of a dangerous situation this past weekend at her home. On Sunday, March 8, the 38-year-old singer was at her Beverly Hills residence when someone reportedly opened fire on the residence. Per reports that have surfaced since the incident, no one was harmed, and a suspect has since been taken into custody. Sources are still sharing alleged details in the aftermath of the shooting and, now, there are claims regarding how Rihanna allegedly reacted amidst the situation.

On that Sunday afternoon, a person believed to be 35-year-old Ivanna Ortiz reportedly fired shots into the home that the billionaire businesswoman (whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty) shares with longtime partner ASAP Rocky (37). The shots were allegedly from an AR-15-style rifle and, at the time, a car was also parked outside. A source for People echoes LAPD’s confirmation that “thankfully, everyone is safe.” Still, the unnamed insider also alleges that Rihanna remains uncertain as to why this happened at all:

Even with a great security team in place, it’s scary to realize that something like this can still happen. Rihanna heard the shots, but was initially confused about what happened. She doesn’t understand why someone would target her family.

The “Umbrella” singer and her partner share three children – RZA (3), Riot (2) and Rocky (6 months – and it remains unclear if they were also in the house at the time of the shooting. While no one was hurt, the insider referred to the ordeal as “terrifying” for the mother of three. Another source also alleges that she “is freaking the f out” due to what happened.

As for Ortiz, she reportedly fled the scene after the shooting but was arrested shortly after. One of People’s other sources alleges that the shots fired mainly damaged the exterior gates and walls of the house. Ortiz was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and her bail has been set at $10.225 million. A motive for the shooting has yet to be determined.

The Grammy winner herself has yet to release a formal statement on the matter, as of this writing. While she’s known for her stunning outfits and costumes and her A+ performances, including the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, Rihanna is relatively private. To that point, it’s unclear if she and ASAP Rocky are even married, though rumors have swirled about their supposed wedding plans.

Over the past few years, the Fenty Beauty CEO has seemingly focused much of her attention on several of her business endeavors. At the same time, though, she’s also spoken about caring for her children, the youngest of which she welcomed while blinged up this past September. Fans have also been asking about new music and, while she hasn’t released an album in some time, Rihanna did release her first song in years in 2025, “Friend of Mine,” for the Smurfs soundtrack.

Recent insider comments would suggest, though, that Rihanna’s focus isn’t so much on music at this time. Instead, it’s suggested that she’s more focused on her family’s well-being in the aftermath of the shooting at their home.