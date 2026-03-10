What’s Going On With Avatar 4? James Cameron Already Knows What Story Changes He Wants To Make
Bring us back to Pandora, Mr. Cameron!
James Cameron movies are known for their massive scale and cutting-edge technology. The Avatar films (which are streaming with a Disney+ subscription) are certainly no exception in either regard, and fans are still waiting to hear if a fourth movie is actually happening following Fire and Ash's box office performance. But the visionary filmmaker has a vision for where he wants to take the story if another blockbuster is greenlit.
Back in December Cameron told CinemaBlend that he was "artistically ready" to continue the story of Pandora in a fourth Avatar movie. But there's yet to be any confirmation that the director will get to actually shoot the final two chapters of his planned five-movie story. During a press conference at the Saturn Awards (via ScreenRant) the director was asked if he has changes to the narrative in mind after Fire and Ash. He responded with:
While James Cameron reportedly wrote Avatar 4 and 5, Disney hasn't actually ordered those two titles to be produced just yet. Both fans and the filmmaker himself are left waiting and hoping that the House of Mouse allows for the story of Pandora to get its original planned conclusion. Fingers crossed.Article continues below
After seeing Fire and Ash, some Avatar fans want to see more of Varang in the possible sequels. During the same press conference Cameron mentioned that fan favorite character, who was played to perfection by Oona Chaplin. As he put it:
Varang lead the Ash People in Avatar 3, a Tribe of Na'Vi who turned their back on Eywa following a natural disaster on Pandora. Her relationship with Quaritch brought both drama and comedy to the threequel, and her survival at the end of Fire and Ash has left the door open for her to return.
While James Cameron has his full five-movie story planned, he's still seemingly being influenced by the way fans are responding to the Avatar movies. While Varang will be back if/when a fourth movie is greenlit, he also revealed that reception for The Way of Water led him to put a focus on another character. He said:
Clearly Cameron is paying attention to the comments section, and seeing how moviegoers are responding to each Avatar film. But we'll just have to wait and see if the studio commits to the fourth movie to see how Fire and Ash responses influence the storytelling.
The first two Avatar movies are streaming now on Disney+. It's currently unclear when Fire and Ash will arrive on streaming and home release, but fans are not-so-patiently waiting.
