What’s Going On With Avatar 4? James Cameron Already Knows What Story Changes He Wants To Make

James Cameron movies are known for their massive scale and cutting-edge technology. The Avatar films (which are streaming with a Disney+ subscription) are certainly no exception in either regard, and fans are still waiting to hear if a fourth movie is actually happening following Fire and Ash's box office performance. But the visionary filmmaker has a vision for where he wants to take the story if another blockbuster is greenlit.

Back in December Cameron told CinemaBlend that he was "artistically ready" to continue the story of Pandora in a fourth Avatar movie. But there's yet to be any confirmation that the director will get to actually shoot the final two chapters of his planned five-movie story. During a press conference at the Saturn Awards (via ScreenRant) the director was asked if he has changes to the narrative in mind after Fire and Ash. He responded with:

Absolutely. To perfectly be clear, we haven't even made a decision to move forward. But should I do that - which I will say is likely, but not 100% - we will definitely learn from the lessons of all three films.

While James Cameron reportedly wrote Avatar 4 and 5, Disney hasn't actually ordered those two titles to be produced just yet. Both fans and the filmmaker himself are left waiting and hoping that the House of Mouse allows for the story of Pandora to get its original planned conclusion. Fingers crossed.

Article continues below

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the home for the Avatar franchise. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

After seeing Fire and Ash, some Avatar fans want to see more of Varang in the possible sequels. During the same press conference Cameron mentioned that fan favorite character, who was played to perfection by Oona Chaplin. As he put it:

From Fire and Ash, Varang may need to be written up a little bit moving forward. She kind of just took her place amongst all the others, because there are a lot of characters and plates spinning in the story. So, yeah, we might want to make her a little more [prominent]. But that's good. That's a good problem to have when people are really responding to an element.

Varang lead the Ash People in Avatar 3, a Tribe of Na'Vi who turned their back on Eywa following a natural disaster on Pandora. Her relationship with Quaritch brought both drama and comedy to the threequel, and her survival at the end of Fire and Ash has left the door open for her to return.

While James Cameron has his full five-movie story planned, he's still seemingly being influenced by the way fans are responding to the Avatar movies. While Varang will be back if/when a fourth movie is greenlit, he also revealed that reception for The Way of Water led him to put a focus on another character. He said:

In The Way of Water, people really responded resoundingly to Payakan. He was literally the highest-rated character in the film. I didn't tell the actors that. But it's like, ‘I guess we better put Payakan into Fire and Ash.’ You learn as you go forward. It's evolving.

Clearly Cameron is paying attention to the comments section, and seeing how moviegoers are responding to each Avatar film. But we'll just have to wait and see if the studio commits to the fourth movie to see how Fire and Ash responses influence the storytelling.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The first two Avatar movies are streaming now on Disney+. It's currently unclear when Fire and Ash will arrive on streaming and home release, but fans are not-so-patiently waiting.