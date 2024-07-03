The Incredible Way MaXXXine Was Shot So The A24 Movie Could Make Money. Hollywood Should Take Note

As anticipation builds for the release of the upcoming MaXXXine , the final installment in Ti West's gripping horror trilogy, it’s clear that the director’s innovative approach to filmmaking is as much a part of the buzz as the final (or, maybe not so final ) entry in the series. Still, the behind-the-scenes strategy truly sets this series apart, showcasing a model that Hollywood should be paying close attention to.

In a recent interview with The Verge , West detailed the exhaustive yet ingenious process behind creating this trilogy. Starting with 2022's X, immediately followed by Pearl, and now culminating in MaXXXine, the filmmaker has immersed himself in this cinematic world for over four years. As he describes it:

It’s all such a blur at this point. It’s been seven days a week, 12 hours a day, for four and a half years.

West's unwavering commitment to his Mia Goth-led horror movie series is a major reason why it's considered one of the best horror movie franchises in recent years.

Ti's dedication, combined with a strategic vision to minimize costs while maximizing output, should strike a chord with industry insiders. West explained:

'We had already spent all of this time and money building a Texas farm in New Zealand. How do we reuse it for free?' How do we amortize all of those costs and make the movie less of a risk for A24? That’s where the idea came from from a practical standpoint.

The decision to shoot back-to-back films was not just a creative choice, but a strategic one. It streamlined production and significantly reduced costs. The meticulous planning allowed for efficient use of sets, crew, and equipment, effectively stretching the budget without compromising quality. The result was two distinct yet interconnected films, proving that smart logistics can lead to creative and financial wins.

The success of X and Pearl provided West with the leverage to secure a larger budget for MaXXXine. With a proven track record and a compelling narrative arc, he could now expand the scope of his storytelling. The larger budget for MaXXXine is a testament to the trust and confidence A24 has in the director’s vision and a reward for the practical ingenuity that made the trilogy possible.

The way I see it, The House of the Devil director’s approach offers a valuable lesson for Hollywood: innovation in filmmaking isn’t just about what happens on screen but also how films are made. Filmmakers can create high-quality content while managing financial risks by rethinking production strategies and embracing a resourceful mindset. West's model is particularly relevant in an industry often plagued by ballooning budgets and unpredictable box office returns. Even if Hollywood as a whole doesn’t take note, horror filmmakers certainly should. Given the genre's capability to work with smaller budgets, this approach could create multiple films with larger story scopes while maintaining lower costs.

As MaXXXine prepares to land on the 2024 movie schedule on July 5, it stands not only as a culmination of a riveting trilogy but also as a beacon of smart filmmaking practices. Hollywood could do worse than to take note, as West’s trilogy's success could very well herald a new era of innovative, cost-effective filmmaking.