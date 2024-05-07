Wait, Are We Getting A Fourth X Movie After MaXXXine?

The horror genre has been thriving for years, to the delight of fans like me. In addition to some of the best horror movies returning to theaters with new sequels, filmmakers have also introduced audiences to wholly originally IP. That includes Ti West's X trilogy, which will end with the upcoming horror movie MaXXXine. But could we actually get a fourth movie after its release? Here's the latest.

What we know about MaXXXine is limited, but it'll serve as a direct sequel to X. We'll pick up where the ending of X left off, with Mia Goth's Maxine Minx trying to transition from porn to acting after she survived the massacre at Pearl's house. While fans assumed that would be the end of the burgeoning franchise, West's recent comments to EW have seemingly opened the door for more stories. As he put it:

I do have one idea that plays into these movies that could maybe happen. I don't know if it'll be next. It might be. We'll see.

Do you hear that sound? It's various horror fans cheering in joy. Both X and Pearl have been wildly successful upon their release, with the fandom embracing this new horror world starring Mia Goth. The hype for MaXXXine is high, and it would be thrilling to see the franchise continue after its forthcoming threequel.

Of course, continuing the story all depends on what Ti West has up his sleeve for the threequel. As a reminder, you can re-watch the MaXXXine trailer below:

In addition to the grisly violence and unique premise, the X trilogy has gotten positive attention thanks to the performances given by Mia Goth. She played a dual role in the first movie, as both Maxine and the villainous Pearl. Then she gave us a look into the latter charcter's past in the prequel. Finally, it'll come to a full circle moment when MaXXXine hits theaters later this summer.

Now the question is: what ideas could Ti West be cooking up for a potential fourth movie? Will we follow another time in Pearl's life, and explore what happened between Pearl and X? Or maybe we'll be introduced to a new character entirely that will kickstart another trilogy of horror flicks. It's unclear, but it feels like just about anything could happen.

What is clear is that Mia Goth has become a bonafide scream queen at this point. In addition to starring in Ti West's trilogy, other credits within the genre include Infinity Pool, the Suspiria remake, and A Cure for Wellness. She's been both the villain and the final girl, and it should be fascinating to see what her title characterends up being during MaXXXine.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MaXXXine will hit theaters on July 5th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates.