Indiana Jones 5 Bombed At The Box Office, But Kathleen Kennedy Explained Why She Has ’No Regrets’ About The Dial Of Destiny
What did you think of the movie?
In 2023, 15 years after Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull polarized audiences, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was released to give Harrison Ford’s popular character a conclusive ending. However, in addition to being met with more mixed critical reception, the fifth and final Indiana Jones movie bombed at the box office, making only $384 million worldwide. And yet, looking back, exiting Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy doesn’t have any regrets about making The Dial of Destiny.
Kennedy explained her thought process about this while speaking with Deadline following the news of her exiting Lucasfilm after 14 years. After covering topics like her extensive producing career and upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows, including whether next year’s Starfighter could get a sequel, Kennedy had this to say when the interviewer mused that “Harrison Ford stayed a little too long at the dance” with playing Dr. Henry Jones Jr.:
As I already mentioned, it’s not as though Indiana Jones 5 earned overwhelmingly negative reactions. For example, CinemaBlend’s Dial of Destiny review rated it 4 out of 5 stars, with our own Sarah El-Mahmoud saying the movie “feels most like an ode to the franchise and sweet fanfare” for Indy after The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull disappointed so many fans. And yet, The Dial of Destiny ended up experiencing a similar fate, though if you were one of its detractors, I recommend giving the movie another shot by streaming it with your Disney+ subscription.
Regardless, from Kathleen Kennedys perspective, it was all worth it in order to give Harrison Ford proper closure with this character he’d been playing since 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark. Now that the actor’s time as the fedora-wearing, whip-wielding archaeologist is over, she also believes that the franchise will go on an indefinite hiatus. I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s right, especially since the last attempt at having a new actor play a younger version of a beloved Harrison Ford character, i.e. Alden Ehrenreich in Solo: A Star Wars Story, didn’t go well either.
At this point, I think the best bet would be to reboot the Indiana Jones franchise from scratch and leave the original continuity behind. That said, it’s probably for the best the franchise is given another extended break so that a new generation can eventually reinvigorate it. The important takeaway is that The Dial of Destiny closed the book on Harrison Ford’s tenure as Indy, and while its theatrical performance left a lot to be desired, Kathleen Kennedy is glad Lucasfilm poured the resources into making it.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.