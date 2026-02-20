A Lot Of Fans Are Saying The Same Thing About The Toy Story 5's Trailer, But There's One Response I Really Identify With

Toy Story is the movie that put Pixar on the map. Its success led to a sequel that was meant for home video becoming another theatrical hit. Since then, Toy Story has become one of Pixar’s key IPs. Its entries are among the best Pixar movies so far, and it is certainly its most prolific franchise with a fifth entry on the 2026 movie schedule.

Yesterday, we got the trailer for Toy Story 5, and it elicited a lot of response online. Much of that response said the same thing, which was the same response we got to Toy Story 4. However, there's another reaction some fans are having that I really identify with.

Fans Are Still Arguing That Toy Story “Ended” With The Third Film

Fans were more than a little surprised when Toy Story 4 was announced because Toy Story 3 seemingly left things with a note of closure. Andy grew up, passed on his toys, and became an adult. A lot of responses on Twitter to the Toy Story 5 trailer are echoing the identical sentiment…

I SPEAK FOR EVERYONE WHEN I SAY TOY STORY ENDED AT TOY STORY 3 - @justlucash

Looks better than 4 but still should’ve ended at 3. - @_andrizzy_

this has like 0 heart. it doesn’t look or sound like toy story at all - @ridewith8

"They're ruining Toy Story 3 perfect ending, yet again." - @LayOnbedL

People have had a problem with Toy Story 5 since the film was first announced, just as there was more than a little “why does Toy Story 4 exist?” happening when the last movie came out. The filmmakers certainly tried to justify that film’s existence, but many have continued to feel that the franchise should have ended once Andy walked away,

I’m Not Sure I Need Toy Story 5, But I Know I’m Going To See Toy Story 5

My major issue with Toy Story 5 isn’t so much that I thought the franchise should have ended with the third film, but I thought it reached a nice conclusion in the fourth. What part three did for Andy, part four did for Woody, giving him a reason to ride off into the sunset. Seeing him return in the trailer bugged me.

And then I saw one comment on the trailer that I couldn't ignore. It started out making the same argument as everybody else, but then ended with a point that is very true, probably for a lot of people...

Toy Story peaked at 3. 4 was cute fan service. 5 looks like Pixar desperately asking please still care about our old toys while we lecture you about iPads. Still buying tickets day one.

I mean, this is going to be a lot of us, right? People spent two years complaining that Toy Story 4 shouldn’t exist, and then the movie made a billion dollars. When Pixar makes a new Toy Story movie, people go to see it.

Certainly, the fact that people will go see it is a big part of the reason that Toy Story 5 exists. There’s a very good chance the movie is going to make a boatload of money. And it’s Pixar. There’s a good chance that the movie will still be good. It might even be great. I’ll certainly be sitting in the theater on June 19 to find out.