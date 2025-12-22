The One Thing The Karate Kid Franchise ‘Needs’ Following Legends, According To Ralph Macchio
The Daniel LaRusso star had some thoughts.
It's been an exciting seven years for fans of The Karate Kid franchise, with the run of Cobra Kai as well as the latest movie, Karate Kid: Legends. While the latter's post-credit scene opened the door to some crossover between the two, Ralph Macchio suggested an entirely different solution that the IP "needs" to lean into to continue.
While Karate Kid: Legends was panned by some critics, it had its fans both here at CinemaBlend and elsewhere. In fact, it boasts a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and yet when Ralph Macchio spoke to People at a recent event, he suggested a complete reset for the franchise to ensure its longevity:
I can't help but feel a bit confused by Macchio's thinking, considering the history of The Karate Kid on the big screen. Nearly every movie and show after the first sequel kept ties with the original while still telling different stories with new characters. The latest connection in Legends stemmed from failed attempts to reboot the story with Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith's franchise entry back in 2010.
It would seem that the nostalgia of The Karate Kid franchise is what audiences have responded to the most, and both Legends and Cobra Kai introduced a set of young cast members who could carry on the legacy beyond the core characters like Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. In response to whether there was anything else from the Cobra Kai team on the way, Ralph Macchio said the following:
Those looking for a Cobra Kai fix will need to watch reruns with a Netflix subscription. It doesn't sound like there are any plans for a follow-up, or at least any that involve Macchio's Daniel LaRusso. Even so, it seems like a spinoff or follow-up to either that series or Karate Kid: Legends would be the fastest way to see these characters back in a project.
It's all easier said than done, of course, as all of these young actors are busy forging their own path in Hollywood. Xolo Maridueña was recently confirmed to be joining the cast of One Piece, and Legends star Ben Wang is already racking up more roles with a recent appearance in The Long Walk and a role in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Maybe a reset is the key?
Another route would be to do some revival with Hilary Swank, who never got around to being included in Cobra Kai or Karate Kid: Legends despite starring in The Next Karate Kid. It's still not the same sort of reset that Ralph Macchio may be suggesting, but maybe a fresh avenue for storytelling, assuming the actress is willing to join in on the fun.
Karate Kid: Legends and Cobra Kai are both available to stream on Netflix. While I do prefer the TV series, the movie was a solid start to something good, and I think a sequel would certainly do well with audiences if it were to happen.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend
