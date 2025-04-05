Insider Drops Alleged Details On How Machine Gun Kelly Has ‘Completely Changed’ After Welcoming First Child With Megan Fox

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s baby girl has only been in the world for a little over a week, and according to recent reports, her birth has helped create some “healing” between the former couple. No wonder MGK called her their “celestial seed” when welcoming her ! While the pair have reportedly been exes since December (one month after Fox’s pregnancy announcement ), since the arrival of their child, the energy between them has reportedly shifted, especially when it comes to the punk rocker.

Fox and MGK are reportedly “obsessed” with their baby girl, and they are both spending a lot of time together with their new bundle of joy, according to a source from Us Weekly . While they “haven’t reconciled” and things between them are “still complicated,” there’s other good news, as the insider alleged:

The baby is already wrapped around his finger. Megan has noticed his energy is different, the look in his eyes is different, his aura has changed. She feels the baby is exactly what he needed, and she is hoping it sticks.

Fox and MGK have a long history together, considering they started dating back in 2020 before becoming engaged in 2022. However, over the years, there’s been a lot of rumored issues between them that have led them to get into an on-and-off pattern.

Right now, it sounds like their past problems are looking smaller as they share the roles of parenthood for their own for the first time. (Though it’s not their first rodeo, given Fox has three sons with ex Brian Austin Green, and MGK has a 15-year-old daughter with ex Emma Cannon). The source continued:

[Kelly’s been] making sure they are taken care of, doting on them, being present. It’s changed her mind a little bit about him and if there can be a future for them together. Fatherhood seems to have cracked something open in him. He’s been more reflective and quieter, almost like he’s processing on a deeper level.

It certainly sounds like they have come a long way from reportedly not being on speaking terms back in January . After the birth, it was reported they were “amicable,” and now this insider also alleges that this past week since their child was born has led to “healing and hard conversations,” and MGK has “completely changed.”

It’s apparently given Fox some hope regarding the pair having a “future,” but her “biggest worry” is that the musician will “change again” into the person she didn’t want to associate herself with.

The report also notes that perhaps being a new father again has “cracked something open in him,” and he’s been having a more “reflective” and quiet energy as he processes things on “a deeper level.” This follows another recent report that suggested MGK was “on his best behavior” under Fox’s roof following the birth, while she has been “focused” on their baby girl, who she is “so in love” with.

We wish the new parents well during this precious time for them! We especially can’t wait to learn her name.