Megan Fox Has Given Birth To Her And MGK's Baby, See His Post Welcoming Their 'Celestial Seed' Into The World

News
"She's finally here!!"

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox looking into each other&#039;s eyes in the woods in Lonely Road music video
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have had a long journey together as a couple since they first connected in 2020, and while it's not clear if they are currently together, they've become joint parents for the first time! It's just been revealed by the the pair have just welcomed a daughter together.

On the day of their babies birth, MGK took to Instagram to share a black and white photo of the trio's hands to make the announcement. Check it out:

On Machine Gun Kelly's Instagram story, he also shared that he composed a score of the birth with his longtime friend Travis Barker and collaborators. He called the birth "an epic journey" before sending praise to God for the gift of his daughter.

We don't know the name of their daughter, but their "celestial seed" is MGK's second child/daughter, as he also a 15-year-old with ex Emma Cannon named Casie. Fox's daughter is her first, as she has three sons with ex Brian Austin Green, 12-year-old Noah Shannon, 11-year-old Bodhi Ransom and nine-year-old Journey Heart.

It's certainly a proud day for the couple after Fox previously opened up about a "very difficult" pregnancy loss after the actress decided to share her feelings about the experience in her poetry collection, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous. When Machine Gun Kelly performed his song "Twin Flame" at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards he also seemed to dedicate the song to their lost baby when he dedicated the performance to Fox and their “unborn child.”

Megan Fox made the announcement she was pregnant back in November while four to five months along with this viral and artsy pregnancy photo. It has long been her only social media photo on her Instagram account.

In recent months since the pregnancy reveal, there's been a lot of chatter surrounding if the couple are still together or broke things off. In December, it was reported they broke up a month after the pregnancy photo after Fox found something upsetting on Machine Gun Kelly's phone.

Prior to the pregnancy announcement, there was a rollercoaster of sorts of developments between the couple, between Fox sharing that their engagement was called off in March, but seemed to be very happy and in love during a July 4th party. That same month, Megan Fox appeared in MGK's music video "Lonely Road" as a pregnant woman prior to the announcement, though at the time it was just for the theatrics of the video. However, she was likely newly pregnant when the video came out.

Now that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have officially brought a human into the world together and are parents together we wish them happiness in this new phase of their life and relationship.

