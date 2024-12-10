Megan Fox And MGK Have Reportedly Broken Up A Month After Pregnancy Reveal, And There's A Rumored Reason

One of the biggest headline-making celebrity couples in recent years, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly sparked plenty of shock in November upon sharing the ooze-dripping news that Fox is pregnant with his child . Now, right around a month after that reveal, it appears as if they’ree once again on the rocks and have split up.

As reported by TMZ , the star of the flop-turned-cult-hit Jennifer’s Body and the rapper-turned-rock star were in Vail, Colorado during Thanksgiving weekend, and it’s here where they allegedly called it quits. It’s said that they have not seen each other since that time.

The Alleged Reason Megan Fox And MGK Split Up

During their trip, Megan Fox reportedly stumbled across some "material" on her former fiancé's phone that caused her to be upset. Finding said material caused her to want him to vacate their trip early. It's not clear what this material was at this time.

According to the outlet, MGK did indeed leave ahead of schedule, and they reportedly haven't seen each other in the two weeks or so since. Making things all the more complicated, obviously, is the fact that Fox is expected to give birth to their child in March, as she was thought to be 4-5 months along whenever the pregnancy announcement went public.

More to come...