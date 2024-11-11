Megan Fox Is Having A Baby With MGK, And She's Dripping In Oozy Black Liquid In The Announcement

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) have had ups and downs together during their time together as romantic partners, including their engagement being called off back in March. But the two entertainers remain by each other’s side, and it was even rumored in July that Fox was pregnant with MGK’s child. While that baby bump ended up just being a look for a character she played in one of MGK’s music videos, Fox has announced that she is actually having a baby with him now, and the big reveal came in the form of her dripping in oozy black liquid.

The Transformers and Jennifer’s Body alum took to Instagram to share the news, with the first picture showing her covered in the aforementioned liquid, the second picture showing her holding a positive pregnancy test, and the caption reading “nothing is ever really lost. welcome back.” She also tagged MGK within the post, making it clear he’s the daddy. See for yourself:

So what was once just a look being rocked for a music video performance has now become the real deal! I would love to know the thought process behind how Megan Fox decided on drenching herself in that black liquid. I suppose it, and the caption, are meant to symbolize rebirth, with the relationship part referring to how she and Machine Gun Kelly are still going strong. Still, why go with black as the color?

I don’t want to get too into the weeds on this, so I’ll just say congratulations to the couple on their forthcoming newborn! Even though, as of July, Fox and MGK reportedly weren’t in a rush to try and get married again anytime soon, they’re still deeply committed to one another. Now their relationship is entering a new stage where they’ll be parenting together, though both already have experience doing this separately. Fox has three sons from her marriage to Brian Austin Green, and MGK has a daughter from his relationship with Emma Cannon.

This announcement comes a few months after the release of Megan Fox’s latest movie, Subservience, on the 2024 release schedule. The sci-fi flick saw Fox playing an intelligent gyroid who gained sentience and went rogue, and it co-starred Michele Morrone and Madeline Zima. 2023 was also a notable for Fox’s professional career since she starred in both Johnny & Clyde and The Expendables 4, but she doesn’t have any projects that have been announced to the public for 2025. Considering she has a little bundle on the way, it’s a good bet it’ll be a while before we see Fox on the big or small screen again.

Keep your eyes peeled on CinemaBlend for more news on Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, including when their newborn finally arrives.