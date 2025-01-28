Where Do Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Stand As Their Due Date Draws Near? Here’s The Latest

From Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, the public loves to follow the story of a celebrity couple. Another famous pair thats' been making plenty of headlines as of late is Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who have gone through a number of ups and downs over the past few years. But where do Fox and MGK stand as their due date draws near? Here’s the latest.

Back in 2023, Megan Fox deleted her photos with MGK, and the pair reportedly began couple's therapy. Things seemingly looked up when Fox announced her pregnancy, but shortly after there were reports that the pair was on the outs again. TMZ recently offered an update, claiming that they are still not in a good place, and in fact are not even speaking at the moment. This could definitely make things challenging when welcoming a baby into the world together. And one can only imagine how the drama might be be affecting the Jennifer's Body icon.

Having tension is one thing, but the fact that Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are reportedly not speaking at all is sure to turn heads. They've having a baby together, so it's only a matter of time before they'll have to break the ice... especially as they get closer to her due date.

(Image credit: Machine Gun Kelly/YouTube)

Fans are currently wondering how the pair of celebrities will end up being able to parent together, given there being so much reported hostility. These concerns stand in stark juxtaposition with how Megan Fox has co-parented with ex Brian Austin Green for years following their breakup. They seem to be in a great place as a blended family, with Green even telling MGK to grow up in response to the reported drama. At least whatever happens with Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, it's clear that the Transformers actress has a strong support system.

The issues that this celebrity couples have been seemingly facing in many ways feel like the opposite of Fox and MGK's public image ahead of the 2023 drama. Prior to that, they were known for the wild ways they'd show affection for each other, including drinking each other's blood. They'd constantly pull out strong looks at public events, as well as getting into hot water over their Halloween costume choices. We'll just have to wait and see if a reconciliation occurs, and they get back together or decide to simply coparent together.

At the time of writing this story, Megan Fox isn't currently attached to any movie or TV projects. While we wait for news about her career and personal life, be sure to check out the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies this year.