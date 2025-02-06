Experts Are Saying 007 Is About To Make A Major Shift With Bond 26, But One Of The Reasons Why Boils My Blood

No, 007 will not return for the 2025 movie schedule . In fact, based on what we’ve heard about James Bond 26 , we’re still quite a way off from any sort of movement in the post-Daniel Craig era of the character. For fans of this long-running cinematic legacy, that news is bad enough. But new rumblings have been reported on a predictable, yet major swing of the pendulum that, as far as I’m concerned, is a gigantic mistake.

As The Times has consulted an assortment of “agents, actors, [and] analysts” in its reporting, it appears that the shift into another era of punchlines and lighter adventure is something we can count on. Which isn’t the part that annoys me, as Roger Moore’s James Bond showed that the ebb and flow of Commander Bond’s legacy will always make some sort of stop in that territory.

Also, lest we forget, if it wasn’t for Die Another Day dipping its toes into the well of the ridiculous, we wouldn’t have gotten the harder-edged Casino Royale that started off Daniel Craig's tenure. Humor has always been a part of the world of Bond, so you're probably asking what exactly I'm taking issue with? Well, according to the source cited, the powers-that-be are aiming for this rough formula:

More traditional yet easier to sell via memes to Amazon’s younger demographic.

I don't know about you, but I'm starting to identify even closer with Barbara Broccoli's alleged thoughts on the Amazon era. If there’s anything that makes me bristle when it comes to the James Bond movies , it’s a phrase like “easier to sell via memes.”

That may work for other franchises, but I don’t think that’s what 007 needs. Then again, I come from one of the last generations that actually found their way to Ian Fleming’s literary super spy through the beloved Nintendo 64 video game Goldeneye 64 . So if anything, it’s the efforts in getting the Bond video game apparatus up and running that should be getting the focus that memes seem to be getting.

Which is already in the works, as Hitman publisher IO Interactive’s Project 007 is currently being crafted as we speak. Touted as “the very first James Bond origin story,” the title’s presumed non-reliance on EON Productions’ movies will allow this title to attract fans with or without Bond 26’s assistance.

This isn’t to say that James Bond is immune to the sort of memery you see on the internet. But rather, it’d be foolish to let the memes drive the bus in developing whatever this new approach to 007 might be. Would a more modern version of Bond-flavored campiness play? I certainly think so, but at the same time, how do you modernize such classic and memorable moments of Rogertainment such as this?

The Spy Who Loved Me - Keeping the British End Up - YouTube Watch On

If you’ve somehow gotten to the end of my rant and you’re still wondering why I’m worried about the future of James Bond, consider the following. In the best case scenario, meme-ready movies like Snakes on a Plane have the campaign seemingly in the bag… but fail to bring in the box office money. That'd be even more disastrous considering that Amazon is already allegedly looking to avoid the traditionally hefty Bond-style budgets.

In the worst case scenario, you’d have Bond 26 building a supposedly long term foundation for the next age of 007 on the same sort of social media thinking that gave us Morbius ’ unremarkable theatrical re-release . I wonder what the Bondian equivalent of "It's Morbin' Time" would be?

For now, we’re safe from the 00-section being debriefed on the dangerous application of rizz in the field. However, as we continue to wait for Bond 26 updates, we’ve now have one more thing to fear in this seemingly interminable process. So if you’ll excuse me, I’m about to shake a martini and throw on Casino Royale again, if only to once more feel the magic of seeing James Bond in action.