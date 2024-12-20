'These People Are F— Idiots': James Bond's Producers Are Allegedly Feuding With Amazon Over The Next 007 Movie, And It's A Lot

By the time October roles around on the calendar of upcoming 2025 movies , we will have officially gone four years without a new 007 adventure. And we now have another potential reason for that Bond 26 gap, as an alleged feud rages on between the management teams of Amazon-MGM Studios and EON Productions.

Brace yourselves, as this supposed situation is a lot, at least that’s according to a new The Wall Street Journal report. In an interview claiming to come from discussions with “more than 20 people familiar with the Broccoli-Amazon feud, including executives, business partners and friends,” the tensions speculated have reportedly left EON Productions' Barbara Broccoli saying “these people are fucking morons.”

While this isn’t an official statement, hearing that the supposed delay in a new James Bond entry is because of such a massive disconnect is enough to make anyone pull "Pierce Brosnan's Pain Face." And apparently, this has been an issue since before Amazon-MGM’s 2022 merger , with the official execution only making matters worse.

(Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM)

In the report cited, various 007 TV spinoffs and projects were pitched by parties at Amazon eager to get into the Bond business as soon as possible. Of course, a key thing to know about the James Bond franchise is that EON Productions has full creative control when it comes to Ian Fleming’s legendary creation. A power that was deftly exercised by producer Barbara Broccoli, in service of preserving the family business.

These stories, and the tons of others reported, really are a lot of obstacles that are supposed to be holding up Bond 26. But what could be the greatest speculated cause of delay is the possibly the most important: the actor playing 007.

While EON Productions’ isn’t above casting an unknown that matches the supposed qualifications for the next James Bond , Amazon-MGM is allegedly not into that. Which probably means that if the studio was making the choice, Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s current Bond betting odds would probably be their guide.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Again, this entire tale is speculated from unnamed sources that are supposedly close to the action. Which is especially important to consider when Amazon-MGM global head Jennifer Salke’s most recent 00-update has indicated that patience is exactly what is needed at this crucial junction.

